Homeowner urged to call in professionals after common kitchen appliance sparks major safety concern: 'You've sufficiently scared me'

When a homeowner asked a Reddit community about a gas leak from their stove burner, concerned commenters jumped in to warn about life-threatening dangers.

The situation brings attention to an often-overlooked household risk that affects millions of homes across America.

What's happening?

A Reddit user shared a concerning photo with the r/HomeMaintenance community showing gas visibly leaking from the seal under their stove burner. Fellow Reddit users quickly sounded the alarm about the serious safety threat.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post's comments section flooded with similar experiences and safety warnings. One commenter urged immediate action.









"Turn off the main shut off to the appliance," they wrote. "DO NOT F*** AROUND WITH GAS. Not only could it lead to an explosion. But enough of a leak could kill you too, like carbon monoxide etc. from inhalation. ...

"Go to youtube and search for gas appliance explosions, and you will be shocked."

The original poster replied: "Well done, you've sufficiently scared me. Gas has been shut off to the stove. I will have [it] fixed as soon as I can."

Why are gas stove leaks concerning?

Gas stoves release toxic chemicals into homes 24 hours a day, even when turned off and even when the smell isn't noticeable. Research demonstrates that these appliances can produce air pollution levels that would be illegal outdoors.

A Stanford University study found that gas stoves constantly leak methane, a potent heat-trapping chemical. The researchers discovered that over 75% of the methane releases happen when stoves are switched off.

Beyond environmental impacts, gas stoves pose serious health risks. Studies link them to increased rates of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems. The pollutants can trigger headaches, dizziness, and nausea.

In severe cases, accumulated gas can lead to explosions. Fire departments respond to thousands of gas-related problems yearly, with many traced back to faulty stoves.

What's being done about dangerous gas stoves?

Many homeowners are switching to modern induction ranges, which cook faster and more efficiently than outdated gas models. Brands including Copper make stylish, affordable induction stoves that eliminate gas dangers completely.

Thanks to federal incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, families can get up to 30% off the cost of a new induction range, making the switch more budget-friendly than ever. However, these incentives may not be around forever — President-elect Donald Trump intends to eliminate the rebates, though this would require an act of Congress. Either way, the future of the IRA is uncertain, and taking advantage now may save you thousands of dollars.

Beyond saving money, induction stoves cook food faster than gas ranges while using less energy. This means lower monthly utility bills and better-tasting meals.

