TikToker shares genius hack for cleaning your stovetop in seconds: ‘Just one spray’

There are plenty of reasons to make the switch from a gas stove to an induction cooktop — less polluted air in your home, saving money, and faster cook times among them. And, as TikToker user Jacklyn (@jacquelynedna) shows us, they’re way easier to clean.

The video is brief — but then again, that’s the whole point. Jacklyn is seen cleaning her entire smooth glass cooktop, which she easily wipes down in a matter of moments.

“Just one spray of a basic cleaning detergent and a wipe down, and you’ll have a clean top,” she explains.

Anyone who has had to clean a gas stovetop, especially the burners, which have to be removed and are very difficult to wipe off, can see that the induction cooktop here is much, much easier to get completely clean.

Of course, being easier to clean isn’t the only benefit induction stoves offer.

Another, in the same theme of convenience, is that they can heat things up much faster than gas ranges. According to one test by a chef, you can boil water more than twice as quickly on an induction stove, thanks to the magnetic currents they use to generate heat.

Also, induction cooktops are safer. Since there is no open flame, they are safer for families, as another TikTok chef demonstrates.

Induction cooktops also eliminate air pollution caused by indoor gas ranges. According to a study from the Rocky Mountain Institute, one in eight cases of childhood asthma is caused by air pollutants from gas ranges, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and formaldehyde.

And finally, electric cooking is simply better for the environment. The more we can reduce our dependence on gas-powered technologies, the better, as dirty energy sources like methane gas are a major contributor to the overheating of our planet.

Not everyone agrees that electric cooking is better, however — like lobbyists for the dirty energy companies.

But if you can afford to make the switch, there’s no better time to do so. (And if you can’t, here are some tips on using your gas stove more safely.)

