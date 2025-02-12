Here's why pro chefs are falling in love with this ultra-futuristic stovetop: 'Hands down my No. 1 choice'

"You can control it very, very well."

Chatelaine, a Canadian magazine, spoke with four professional chefs about cooking with induction stoves, and they all raved about this eco-friendly appliance.

Many were hesitant to ditch gas stoves. But Chatelaine's article showcases how induction can replace harmful and dangerous gas stoves seamlessly. If these professional chefs say induction is best, everyone should listen.

The chefs offered insight into why induction is a stellar choice for every kitchen — residential and commercial.

"In all respects, induction is hands down my No. 1 choice," Caterina Vitale, a cake designer and pastry chef, said. She highlighted the "nice even, steady heat" and safety features. Because induction stoves don't create hot surfaces — only hot pans — there's a lower risk of burns and fires.

Massimo Capra, a famous Toronto chef, loves induction because "the efficiency is amazing." He explained that "you can control it very, very well. If you put it at a certain temperature, it stays." This reliable consistency is a major benefit for every type of cook.

Liz Pietrzak, a soup guru, explained that she loves induction "because when you say simmer, it's a true simmer."

Lastly, Eleanor Hoh faced a distinct issue when switching from gas to induction. This Chinese wok cooking expert needed to fit a wok on her stove, and cookware must be in contact with induction burners to heat up. So, wok induction cooking seemed impossible. "A flat-bottomed wok is not a wok," she told Chatelaine. But Hoh discovered an induction wok stove with bowl-shaped units perfect for curved bottoms.

There's an induction stove for everyone. Brands such as Copper make a variety of models to cater to your cooking needs. These are effective and affordable alternatives to gas stoves.

In the United States, you can even save up to 30% on the cost with Inflation Reduction Act benefits. But the future of IRA incentives is unclear, as President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the IRA, though that would require Congress' approval. Get a cost-effective, energy-efficient, fast-cooking induction stove before the rebates and credits disappear. You could save hundreds of dollars.

These four chefs know the deal. Gas stoves are expensive and emit dangerous fumes into your home. Induction stoves cook food faster, keep the kitchen safe, and cost less. Making the change is the hardest part. But when pros recommend it, you know it's worth it.

