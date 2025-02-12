  • Home Home

Here's why pro chefs are falling in love with this ultra-futuristic stovetop: 'Hands down my No. 1 choice'

"You can control it very, very well."

by Veronica Booth
"You can control it very, very well."

Photo Credit: iStock

Chatelaine, a Canadian magazine, spoke with four professional chefs about cooking with induction stoves, and they all raved about this eco-friendly appliance. 

Many were hesitant to ditch gas stoves. But Chatelaine's article showcases how induction can replace harmful and dangerous gas stoves seamlessly. If these professional chefs say induction is best, everyone should listen. 

The chefs offered insight into why induction is a stellar choice for every kitchen — residential and commercial. 

"In all respects, induction is hands down my No. 1 choice," Caterina Vitale, a cake designer and pastry chef, said. She highlighted the "nice even, steady heat" and safety features. Because induction stoves don't create hot surfaces — only hot pans — there's a lower risk of burns and fires.

Massimo Capra, a famous Toronto chef, loves induction because "the efficiency is amazing." He explained that "you can control it very, very well. If you put it at a certain temperature, it stays." This reliable consistency is a major benefit for every type of cook.

Liz Pietrzak, a soup guru, explained that she loves induction "because when you say simmer, it's a true simmer."

Watch now: Did you know your sauce packets could help save the planet?

Lastly, Eleanor Hoh faced a distinct issue when switching from gas to induction. This Chinese wok cooking expert needed to fit a wok on her stove, and cookware must be in contact with induction burners to heat up. So, wok induction cooking seemed impossible. "A flat-bottomed wok is not a wok," she told Chatelaine. But Hoh discovered an induction wok stove with bowl-shaped units perfect for curved bottoms. 

There's an induction stove for everyone. Brands such as Copper make a variety of models to cater to your cooking needs. These are effective and affordable alternatives to gas stoves. 

In the United States, you can even save up to 30% on the cost with Inflation Reduction Act benefits. But the future of IRA incentives is unclear, as President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the IRA, though that would require Congress' approval. Get a cost-effective, energy-efficient, fast-cooking induction stove before the rebates and credits disappear. You could save hundreds of dollars.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

Healthier indoor air 🏠

Superior cooking results 🍳

Helping the planet 🌎

I wouldn't buy an induction stove 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

These four chefs know the deal. Gas stoves are expensive and emit dangerous fumes into your home. Induction stoves cook food faster, keep the kitchen safe, and cost less. Making the change is the hardest part. But when pros recommend it, you know it's worth it.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x