Homeowner searches for firsthand experiences with high-tech stove after questioning upgrade: 'Will I regret it?'

"You are going to love it."

It's completely normal to have buyer's remorse after a big purchase. That doesn't mean it's always justified.

In the case of a concerned buyer of an induction stove, the r/Cooking subreddit reassured them that they'd made the right decision in swapping out their electric stove to level up to induction cooking.

The Redditor titled their post with a question: "Just bought an induction stove, will I regret it?" They elaborated on their situation by revealing their current electric stove had burners that weren't working properly and that food was getting burnt to it.

An induction cooktop appealed to them because they have small children, they'd heard of its faster cook time, and they were already wanting to buy new cookware. Still, they admitted to having "second thoughts" and asked the community about induction's negatives as well as the safety of its electromagnetic technology.

One commenter quickly eased some of their fears.

"Induction will be a massive step up from an electric stove," they opined. "The control you have when cooking on an induction hob is unmatchable."

Another user weighed in on the OP's worries about safety.

"The thing about electromagnetism or any magnetism really is that its efficacy is very short ranged," they wrote. "So unless you plan to hover your perhaps non-existent pacemaker very close over the induction stove burner, you'll likely be just fine."

The OP had correctly heard about many of the positives of an induction cooktop. They are an easy way to avoid the perils of a gas stove, which can leak dangerous chemicals into the air that can create health issues for young children. They're also easier to clean.

Induction's speed is also a major selling point, as numerous cooks have shown in head-to-head comparisons. The electromagnetic tech means that far less of the heat that the cooktop generates is wasted, which equates to both energy savings and speedier, more efficient cooking.

Consumers who make up to 80% of the median household income in their area can also get 100% off the purchase cost of an induction stove up to $840 through the Inflation Reduction Act, or up to 30% of the overall cost beyond that if it also includes a battery to charge at off-peak hours. For renters or homeowners on a budget, there are also excellent plug-in induction options starting at prices as low as $50.

Those IRA benefits may not last forever, though, as President Donald Trump has expressed an intention to reduce or eliminate the funding, so it may be worth acting soon if you're interested.

Other Redditors chimed in to encourage the OP.

"I love, love, love my induction stove," one declared.

"You are going to love it," another predicted. "The cleanup is so easy because nothing burns onto the surface."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.