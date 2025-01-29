Pro chef puts high-tech stovetops in head-to-head matchup — which model won?

"You can simply wipe off whatever spills, rather than scrubbing the stovetop."

A professional chef and YouTuber posted a video showing how much faster induction stoves heat up than gas stoves.

In a YouTube video posted by the Andy Cooks account (@andy_cooks), New Zealand Chef Andy Hearnden boiled two pots of water. He used identical pots and added the same amount of water. The only difference? One was heated using gas, and the other was heated using induction. The water over the induction top boiled a minute and a half before the water over the gas top.

At the start of the experiment, Andy said, "I'll be very surprised if [the pot over gas] boils faster than this induction." And he was right. Later, Andy explained that "induction is definitely hotter and far more efficient" than gas.

Replacing a gas stove with an induction stove means you can cook faster. But there are many other benefits.

Induction stoves are better for indoor air quality. They eliminate the risk of secondhand smoke from gas stoves. Gas stoves can be dangerous because of the harmful pollutants they emit.

Induction burners don't waste heat, so your kitchen stays cooler. They are also substantially easier to clean. These stoves can last 15 years or longer, making them a brilliant investment.

If you need to replace your gas stove, an induction stove is the best option. An induction burner from Copper is an easy and affordable solution to avoid the dangers of gas stoves. Make the upgrade to enjoy meals sooner and make your home healthier.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you might not have to pay much for a brand-new induction stove. Take advantage of IRA rebates and tax credits and save up to 30% on the cost of an induction range.

Rewiring America has free tools to help you find IRA incentives to upgrade your home. However, the future of these incentives is unknown, as President Donald Trump has indicated he could dismantle the IRA. If you want to save on a new induction stove, take advantage of these incentives now.

Comments on Andy's video praised induction. One person explained, "Induction [is] cleaner too. You can simply wipe off whatever spills, rather than scrubbing the stovetop."

Another expressed willingness to give induction a go: "I've never tried induction, but it seems pretty good!"

