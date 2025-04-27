Appliance experts share candid thoughts on the trendy technology transforming modern kitchens: 'Why the popularity?'

Induction cooktops are finally starting to catch on across the U.S., and a recent report by Reviewed has addressed the question everyone had: "Why the popularity?"

Aside from breaking with tradition, it's hard not to see the benefits of switching to induction cooking. From energy efficiency to easy cleaning, induction is a big win for consumers.

Since gas-powered stoves can have direct health effects, especially in kitchens that aren't sufficiently ventilated, the decision to switch should be easy.

While they may resemble electric stoves, induction cooktops don't have burners underneath the cooking surface, as the Reviewed report explained. They use electromagnetic energy to heat pots and pans directly, which means the easy-to-clean glass cooktop will mostly stay cool, aside from your cookware's residual heat.

Induction is also far more energy-efficient, with up to 90% of the energy generated transferred to the cookware. In comparison, electric coil models are around 70% efficient, while gas versions drop down to about 38%.

The temperature controls are more precise with induction tech as well, and you can boil water 20% to 40% faster than gas and electric stoves.

"It's an instantaneous reaction in the cookware," Robert McKechnie, product development manager at Electrolux, told Reviewed. "With radiant, you don't get that."

You'll still need to make sure your cookware is compatible, however.

"There's a lot of misunderstanding about special pans," Paul Bristow, product manager for cooktops at GE Appliances, said in the Reviewed report. "The bases have to be magnetic, but there's a lot of cookware out there now that supplies that demand. And the fact is, they're not specific to induction, so you can use those pans on other fuels."

Homeowners who are building or upgrading their kitchen can also get up to 30% off the price of induction stoves through the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers incentives for cleaner and more efficient green technology.

You should act fast, though, since the current administration signaled its intention to curtail these forward-thinking benefits.

If you'd like to enjoy the benefits of induction cooking without spending too much money, you can always opt for a portable induction cooktop. They're relatively affordable with prices starting around $50.

