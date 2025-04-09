This next-gen appliance is redefining kitchen safety — and the government will give you $2,000 to upgrade

Induction stove use has surged due to its advanced performance, precision, and sleek, easy-to-clean design. Most importantly, this next-gen tech boasts a significant feature that substantially improves your home's safety.

Induction uses an electromagnetic field to transfer currents directly to cookware. Cooking with induction is faster and can boil water three times quicker than traditional gas. Additionally, the glass cooktop remains cool to the touch. If you spill food, it doesn't burn, which makes clean-up a breeze.

An array of high-end induction ranges are now available and pack some impressive features. Copper's handsome Charlie induction electric range has a built-in battery that not only delivers higher performance but also has you covered during an emergency. The onboard battery stores enough juice to cook three to five meals during a power outage.

One of the biggest reasons to opt for induction is to avoid the dangers of a gas stove.

Growing evidence shows how harmful gas-burning stoves are for indoor air quality. Studies have linked the toxic fumes released, like carbon monoxide and methane, to an increased risk of childhood asthma. A Stanford study found that benzene, a carcinogen released by gas combustion, can be "worse than secondhand smoke."

Induction stoves release zero harmful fumes, making them the safer choice for you and your family's health. It's also great for the planet since it reduces the amount of planet-warming pollution generated by your home.

Induction cooking is more affordable than ever. Many induction stoves qualify for a 30% federal tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act, which could save you thousands. For example, you could save a whopping $2,000 on the Azurite Blue Charlie range.

However, these credits may not be available forever. While an act of Congress would be required to eliminate them, President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he wants to eliminate federal incentives, leaving their fate uncertain.

It's the perfect time to make an affordable upgrade to this futuristic and safer cooking method.

"I was not gonna replace my gas range that was slowly killing me with another gas range," said chef Samin Nosrat, who discovered her gas range was leaking carbon monoxide.

The bestselling author of "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" swapped out her vintage gas-burning stove with a Copper induction range. "As a cook, there are certain things I really appreciate," Nosrat explained. "When I put it on a simmer, it just stays at a simmer."

"It's a totally different experience," Nosrat added.

