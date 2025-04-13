Homeowner debuts revolutionary kitchen device that transforms meal prep: 'It's shocking how fast it heats up'

A 2022 survey showed that almost 70% of Americans would consider an induction cooktop if the opportunity to choose were to arise. A majority of consumers answered "maybe" in the survey, with only 18% of the surveyed definitively saying "yes." Compared to gas stoves, induction cooktops are more energy-efficient, cost-efficient in the long run, and time-efficient.

These numbers are important, as several consumers do know the benefits of induction cooktops but hold themselves back from making the switch because of the upfront cost. To further educate other buyers, one Redditor shared an article to r/energy about induction cooktops, the way they work, and how they benefit consumers and the environment.

The article was originally posted by the U.S. Department of Energy and explains that induction cooktops use electromagnetic fields to transfer heat directly to cookware. Because of this, induction cooktops boil water 20-40% faster than gas stoves and ensure that food is cooked evenly.

When a pot or pan is removed from the cooktop, the induction top turns off. This feature can protect little fingers from burns, and the lack of gases being emitted when cooking this way keeps indoor air quality satisfactory. Induction cooktops are a safer alternative to gas or other electric ranges. Pollution is harmful to both the planet and human health, as a staggering 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. stems from gas stove use.

While up-front costs for an induction stove may not be cheap, prices have been dropping. Additionally, there are nonprofit programs like Rewiring America that offer rebates on electric appliances to qualified consumers. Copper induction products, for example, qualify for federal incentives. In the long run, energy prices in the household drop when electric alternatives like induction stovetops are put to use.

Commenters on the Reddit post debated the pros and cons of induction cooktops.

One raved about their induction stove's efficiency, saying: "I bought an induction and it's a game changer. It's shocking how fast it heats up. Water boils seemingly instantly. Gas feels too slow and wasteful now ... I honestly can't think of a single way in which the other options are better."

Another commented on other benefits of induction cooktops: "I love cooking with gas but it's too much hassle to keep all the nooks and crannies clean, in addition to the risks and health issues of burning gas inside the home."

