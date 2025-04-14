Lawmakers revive bill to address the dangers of popular kitchen appliances: 'These things can kill you'

New York lawmakers are bringing back a bill requiring health warning labels on gas stoves, putting consumer safety and air quality front and center, Gothamist reported.

If passed, the Healthy Homes Right to Know Act would make New York the first state to mandate these important health notifications.

The proposed labels would inform shoppers that gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, benzene, and formaldehyde, substances that can harm your family's health and contribute to respiratory problems.

With roughly 7 in 10 New York City households relying on gas ranges for meal preparation, this information could help millions make better choices for their health. Studies cited in the legislation show that approximately one-fifth of pediatric asthma diagnoses across the state have connections to residential gas cooking appliances.

Induction stoves cook faster and cost less to operate than conventional stoves. Switching to an induction stove is an easy solution that eliminates indoor air hazards. If you're not looking to buy a new stove, plug-in induction burners represent great options. They are relatively affordable too, starting at just $50.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers up to 30% off the cost of a non-portable induction range through tax credits, but these incentives may not be available forever.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate these subsidies, so acting soon could save you thousands of dollars. Significant changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, though.

State Sen. Liz Krueger, one of the bill's 19 sponsors, explained why this matters, saying: "People are completely having meltdowns about confusion that we're going to take all of their gas and oil away from them and their gas appliances away from them. These things can kill you. We thought that it would be important to at least require printed information that explains to you the risks of gas stoves and the risks of having an exhaust pipe in your kitchen."

Dr. Kathleen Nolan, a pediatrician and the president of the New York chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility, added, "The gas stove in the home is approximately equivalent to having a smoker in the household."

Chef Christopher Galarza, who promotes sustainability in food service, dismissed concerns about cooking quality. "The idea that it's somehow going to hinder your creativity and hinder your expression or hinder your cuisine is just not true," he said. "It doesn't matter if you're cooking on a campfire or an induction range. A roast is a roast, a braise is a braise, a sear is a sear, a sauté is a sauté. These things don't change. It's about fundamentals and techniques."

