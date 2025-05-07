Need a new stove? You can collect $8,000 in government incentives to upgrade your kitchen

"If you can swing it, [100%] do it."

If you're thinking about upgrading your kitchen, you're in luck — thousands of dollars in government incentives can help you cover your costs while gaining a more efficient, less polluting new setup in the form of an induction stove.

The scoop

There are several ways to take advantage of the incentives, which are offered across several federal, state, and local programs. These incentives come in the form of tax credits and rebates, and they're available for a number of home energy upgrades in order to incentivize the shift to cleaner, more efficient appliances and systems.

When it comes to induction cooktops in particular, homeowners can get up to 30% of the cost of the new range — up to $8,000 — back via a Home Efficiency Rebate, according to the Department of Energy.

Even for renters, or those without the means to do an entire kitchen upgrade, plug-in induction burners work just as well and start at surprisingly low prices ($50).

How it's helping

Unlike older fuel-burning models, induction stovetops use electromagnetic induction to heat specialized magnetic cookware quickly and precisely. This means that they vastly outperform their gas-powered counterparts; induction stoves are 300% more efficient than gas stoves and still 10% more efficient than electric stoves, according to the Department of Energy. First-time users are often amazed to watch a pot of water boil in a matter of seconds, not minutes, on an induction stove.

Because they're so efficient, induction stoves are quickly becoming a favorite for chefs and those conscious of their utility bill — in both cases for their quick precision, leading to shorter cooking times.

Crucially, they also don't emit air pollutants, leading to much healthier indoor air quality. Gas-burning stoves are one of the worst indoor polluters in the U.S.; one expert described cooking on one as akin to "having a tailpipe from a car directly piped into your house."

With induction stovetops, not only is there no air pollution, but their surface doesn't actually become boiling hot to the touch either. This makes them an ideal choice for people with young kids or curious pets.

What everyone's saying

It's a fairly universal tale — as soon as somebody tries using an induction range, they don't want to go back.

"Oh boy is it worth it," one person said on a recent Reddit thread. "The speed to heat up and actually being able to control the temp like gas is amazing. For the boiling of water alone it's worth it. If you can swing it, [100%] do it."

