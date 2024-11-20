Homeowner stunned after cooking with completely invisible stove: 'This is magic'

A pot of boiling water might seem unremarkable — but in the case of one featured on TikTok, viewers were stunned by the sight of a pot that appeared to be boiling water by itself.

TikTok user and influencer TayBeepBoop (@taybeepboop) posted the video, explaining, "This is a pot of boiling water being heated by an invisible stovetop." And indeed, the countertop appears to be a regular one. "This is magic!" she exclaims in the video.

@taybeepboop I've never seen an in invisible stove before. I went to spain on a brand trip to checkout the factory and showrooms of Porcelanosa and this was one of my favorite things they had! ♬ original sound - TayBeepBoop

And while it might look like magic, it's actually magnets. As Better Homes & Gardens explains, these impressive invisible cooktops work by creating a magnetic field between the cookware and the burners, which are hidden beneath the countertop. The setup does require induction-friendly cookware (anything made with a magnetic metal, including some stainless steel and cast iron), but these can be easily found at thrift shops for mere dollars.

"This is amazing," one person commented.

But the stoves don't just look cool — they're much more energy-efficient than traditional gas or electric stoves, leading to significantly lower energy bills.

One commenter shared their own positive experience with an induction stove, saying, "Mine gets so hot it brings water to boil in under 2 minutes."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Another agreed, calling induction "way better and faster and way less harmful." This is because traditional gas stoves emit harmful air pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, at much higher levels than previously thought. These pollutants have been linked to respiratory issues including asthma, particularly in children.

The impact is more extreme in homes of 800 square feet or less; those residents are exposed to four times as much long-term nitrogen dioxide pollution as those living in larger homes, according to a Stanford study.

Because of this, the government is offering hefty rebates and cash incentives up to $840 for homeowners who upgrade to induction stoves.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Tay explains that she encountered the stovetop in person at a showroom, where she personally witnessed yet another benefit.

"It's impossible to burn yourself," she shares, showing how she could touch the countertop immediately after the pot of boiling water was removed.

Plus, she adds, "Imagine not having to clean a stovetop!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.