Chefs share rave stovetop reviews after curious homeowner considers upgrade: 'It's miles better'

A Redditor inquired about the benefits of switching to an induction stovetop and was met with overwhelmingly positive responses.

Posting in the r/Cooking subreddit, they posed a query about switching to an induction stove.

"I am thinking about getting an induction stove to cook with," the original poster said. "I have never used one before, nor do any of my friends. Anyone who has used one before, are they good? I have heard that they make a humming sound, how bad is it? Any review is nice."

Induction stoves are a fantastic way to save money, reduce your carbon footprint, and make your home safer. Even when turned off, gas stoves can leak nitrous oxide and methane into your home at levels sufficient to be unsafe for people living there, according to a study by Stanford University.

The researchers estimated that gas stoves are responsible for 200,000 cases of childhood asthma in the United States, and long-term exposure at the levels the gas is leaking can cause death.

Induction stoves, including those made by Copper, remove that risk entirely and are easy and affordable to install. They're safer than their gas or electric coil counterparts because they heat only the pots and pans placed on them. In addition, they can save you money on your energy bill, especially if you turn off your gas hookup entirely.

They're also more affordable than ever, as the Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates for installing induction stovetops. That said, President Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal the IRA, so it may be worth taking advantage of these savings before it's too late.

Commenters on Reddit sang the praises of induction stoves.

"Gas isn't an option where I live so we replaced old glass top with induction and oh boy is it worth it," one commenter said. "The speed to heat up and actually being able to control the temp like gas is amazing. For the boiling of water alone it's worth it. If you can swing it, [100%] do it."

"Seconding this. It's MILES better than any glass top I've ever used," one person replied. "We also couldn't get gas, and my (former chef) husband talked me into spending the money and I'm so glad we did. And my ADHD self loves that the burners themselves don't get hot, so when I inevitably forget I used one, I'm not burning the s*** out of myself brushing up against it."

(It's worth noting that the burner areas do take some heat back from a hot pan itself, but that heat is more equivalent to placing it on another surface, as the cooktop surface itself does not get hot in order to heat the cookware. The electromagnetic energy goes directly into heating a pot or pan, and then that heat can still heat anything the pot or pan touches. The difference is you can wipe an induction cooktop clean after completing your meal instead of waiting several minutes.)

"I changed over to induction 6 years ago and I'd never go back to gas," said a third commenter. "It's faster and easier to control and easy to clean up."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.