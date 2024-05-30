Video shares simple hack to transform wasteful food packaging into helpful kitchen tool: 'I didn't know about this'

"Instead of immediately sending your plastic containers to the recycling bin, see if there's a way you can reuse them!"

While tossing things into the recycling bin can feel like a win, you might be getting rid of something that could easily be repurposed. All you need is a little imagination.

The scoop

TikToker Brightly (@brightly.eco) posted a video sharing their favorite hack. The only kitchen tools required are an empty cheese shaker and a Mason jar.

The video showed how a cheese shaker's top perfectly screws onto a Mason jar. Talk about a no-hassle hack. It almost seems silly this isn't common knowledge.

The TikToker said it's perfect as a shaker for bulk spices or can be used with a straw for an iced coffee cup.

"I cannot believe I didn't know about this sooner," Brightly revealed in the post.

How it's helping

Minimizing waste has a huge impact on our planet and your wallet. Repurposing items saves you from buying something else you already have. It's a great way to reduce spending on household items and storage solutions.

It also cuts down on the methane-emitting waste overwhelming our landfills. Plastic is particularly troublesome because it can take years to break down, turning into microplastics that wind up in our oceans, soil, the air we breathe, and even inside of our bodies.

That being said, you might consider looking for grated cheese that uses nonplastic packaging.

There are all kinds of ways to minimize your landfill contribution — especially when getting rid of old things. Donate it. Sell it. Swap it for store credit.

ThredUp offers a consignment program for new or gently used clothing where you can get cash or earn store credit. For Days offers store credit for clothing and textiles. You can also swap your old shoes for money through GotSneakers while providing footwear for those in need.

These options provide an incentive to declutter your space, make some money, and help our warming planet.

What everyone's saying

The hack was much appreciated, coming as a shock to one TikToker who commented with a wide-eyed emoji.

"Yes!" one follower exclaimed.

