You can collect $2,000 in government incentives for a new water heater — cash in before the tax credits disappear

Homeowners who are considering making the switch could save much more if they act sooner rather than later.

If you haven't glanced at your energy bill lately, you might want to take a closer look — there may be obvious savings lurking in plain sight.

For the average American household, water heating is the second-highest energy use category, and therefore, it is the second-most expensive utility category, according to Direct Energy. It can make up nearly one-fifth of monthly expenditures, second only to heating and cooling.

That's why many homeowners are choosing to install vastly more efficient and affordable heat pump water heaters (HPWHs) to dramatically reduce their monthly energy costs. Upgrading to an HPWH can save the average household at least $550 a year.

These savings are due to the design of the heat pump function. Rather than burning gas or using electricity to heat water, heat pump water heaters work by pulling in thermal energy from their tank's surroundings.

Not only does that mean HPWHs are dramatically healthier, safer, and less pollutive than gas heaters, but they're vastly more energy-efficient, too. And that means that, after they pay for themselves quickly, they begin to rack up additional savings.

The best part is homeowners looking to upgrade to an HPWH can benefit from some serious federal incentives, including tax breaks and rebates. As Energy Star explains, the Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates for up to 30% of the project cost — up to $2,000 — for any products purchased after Jan. 1, 2023.

However, while the IRA rebates are set to run through Dec. 31, 2032, President Trump has said repeatedly that he aims to roll back several facets of the program, possibly putting the rebates and incentives at risk of being eliminated. And while this would ultimately require an act of Congress, homeowners who are considering making the switch could save much more if they act sooner rather than later.

One company, Cala, has been gaining traction for its ultra-smart heat pump water heaters. Using smart sensing technology, Cala's heaters configure their heating patterns to fit each individual household and its usage needs. This allows homeowners to stay perfectly comfortable — with plenty of hot water whenever they need it — while also lowering their bills and their pollutive footprint as much as possible.

