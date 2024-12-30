Distraught homeowner shares video after shoddy water heater ignites campfire-sized flame: 'I can smell either plastic or rubber burning'

A concerned homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after their gas water heater ignited in an orange flame, emitting an unusual smell.

"Additionally, when running, I can smell either plastic or rubber burning if I'm close to the exhaust," wrote the original poster.

Redditors were concerned for the homeowner and urged them to take immediate action.

"This is a legitimate fire hazard, and is not normal," responded one user. "Please shut off the water heater for now."

When gas heaters malfunction, they can cause a serious fire hazard. To avoid dangerous situations, consider alternative heating and cooling systems.

Gas-powered water heaters are not the most energy-efficient option available on the market. By upgrading to a heat pump water heater, homeowners can significantly save on their energy bills. In fact, homeowners can save thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs since heat pump water heaters extract heat from the air instead of directly generating heat like a gas burner.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can save even more when they upgrade to an efficient heat pump water heater. Depending on income eligibility and geographic location, you can earn up to $1,750 through a Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate when you upgrade to a heat pump water heater. On top of those savings, you can also earn $2,000 in tax credits as part of this appliance upgrade.

Homeowners looking to make the switch can consider Cala and its smart heat pump water heaters. Thanks to its "intelligent" heat pump, Cala customers get exponentially more efficiency compared to traditional gas or electric hot water heaters. That efficiency translates to major savings down the line.









A four-person family in the Northeast can expect lifetime savings of more than $6,000 when they switch to a Cala smart heat pump water heater, Cala estimates.

You won't just be saving your household money with a smart heat pump water heater. You'll also be reducing your home's environmental footprint by decreasing the total amount of pollution it emits.

Moving forward, it's best to take advantage of IRA credits sooner rather than later. President-elect Donald Trump has already stated he plans on removing these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress. As a result, upgrading now could save you thousands of dollars.

