This home heating tech is up to five times more efficient than older models — upgrade now and you could dramatically reduce your energy bills

Your old HVAC system is wasting energy and money. By switching to a heat pump, you could save thousands of dollars while optimizing your home's energy use.

The scoop

Heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than gas boilers, according to the International Energy Agency. This is because heat pumps function similarly to refrigerators or air conditioning units.

By extracting heat from a source, such as the surrounding air or nearby bodies of water, heat pumps transfer the heat to where it's needed instead of directly generating it. As a result, the amount of energy produced is typically several times greater than the energy needed to power the pump, making it much more efficient than a conventional HVAC system.

The best part? You only need one heat pump to function as a heating and cooling system for your home.



What's more, homeowners looking to make the switch can qualify for significant tax credits and rebates under the Inflation Reduction Act. Homeowners who install a heat pump are eligible for up to $2,000 in tax credits. However, depending on your income, you may qualify for a rebate of up to $8,000 as well.

It's best to take advantage of IRA credits sooner rather than later. President-elect Trump has already stated that he plans to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress. As a result, since the IRA's future is uncertain, upgrading now could save you thousands of dollars down the line.

How it's working

When it comes to energy efficiency, heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems. Thanks to new heat pump technology, homeowners can get up to 500% efficiency with certain heat pump upgrades.

On top of the heating and cooling benefits of heat pumps, they also offer homeowners serious long-term savings. After switching to a heat pump, you can expect yearly savings of $1,000 on your energy bill.

To learn more about the benefits of heat pumps, check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace (HPM). In just a few minutes, you can access offers in your area.

From an environmental standpoint, heat pumps offer homeowners a viable solution for reducing their household's emissions. Unlike gas-powered HVAC systems, heat pumps run on electricity. As renewable energy sources continue to supply the grid, heat pumps can run on clean power.









What people are saying

Homeowners across the U.S. are sharing their experiences after switching to an energy-efficient heat pump.

"Our AC broke in the summer and instead of replacing it, we upgraded to a super-efficient heat pump," wrote a reader from Wisconsin. "Can't wait to slap some solar on and get both heating and cooling for free!"

"Heat pumps are significantly more energy efficient than gas furnaces," shared another TCD reader. "Heat pumps don't 'create' heat, they move it."

