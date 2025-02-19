Parent receives game-changing advice after considering next-gen water heater: 'It will pay for itself'

"Can the heat pump keep up for a bit heavier use?"

Curious whether they should switch from an electric to a heat pump water heater, one person sought advice from the Reddit community on r/heatpumps.

The scoop

Their current situation, they explained, is a 35-gallon resistive electric hot water heater. This type of system uses electricity to heat up cold water in an insulated tank. And while it does avoid burning pollutive dirty fuels, it's not the most efficient system.

"We do occasionally run out of hot water because my girlfriend loves scalding baths which empty the tank, and we have 3 young girls soon to be teenagers," OP explained.

Given that, they shared, "I'm thinking of upgrading to a 55 gal tank and like the efficiency of a heat pump unit, but I know they're slower. For those with experience, do you think this would be a problem, or can the heat pump keep up for a bit heavier use?"

And while most commenters opined that OP should consult a professional to configure the ideal system for their home — including possibly upgrading to a larger tank — they all generally agreed that a heat pump could handle the family's needs. Better yet, it would do so more efficiently and affordably than their current setup.

How it's helping

Many homeowners have made the upgrade to a heat pump water heater in recent years, primarily because of the cost savings it offers. While the average heat pump might cost more to install than a standard electric or gas-fueled system, it operates so efficiently that it pays for itself within just a few years. According to U.S. EnergyStar, a medium-sized household can see lifetime system savings of nearly $4,000 when they switch to a heat pump water heater.

Even the upfront costs can be significantly defrayed by taking advantage of various rebates and tax breaks under the Inflation Reduction Act, which can offer up to 30% off the installation cost. And while President Donald Trump has begun acting on his promises to eliminate those subsidies, ultimately, a change to their future will require an act of Congress. Regardless, if you're interested in making the switch, it doesn't hurt to act fast.

What everyone's saying

Commenters offered their own perspectives on having made the switch.

"I have Heat pump HWH…When we have overnight company ,I change setting to High demand mode., but for 2 or 3 people ,heat pump mode is fine no issues," one said.

"We're a household of 4 adults with a 50-gallon tank and run it in energy saver mode," another shared. "We've had no trouble keeping up with demand. The resistive elements rarely kick in, and when they do, it is only for a short period of time."

For anyone considering making the upgrade, consider the smart heat pump water heater options at Cala. Its highly-customizable options keep heating bills as low as possible while also optimizing heating schedules based on the unique demands of your household.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.