Incredible new water heater could save you $5,100 — here's how to get one for cheap

If you're thinking of taking advantage, doing so sooner rather than later may save you thousands of dollars.

Want to slash your energy bills and make your home more comfortable? A smart heat pump water heater might be the solution you've been looking for.

The scoop

The latest innovation in home comfort comes from Cala, a company making waves with its intelligent heat pump water heater. This smart appliance learns your hot water habits and adjusts accordingly, heating water exactly when needed.

Homeowners who switch to heat pump water heaters often see their water heating costs drop by 60-75%. For a family of four in North Carolina, switching from an electric water heater to a Cala unit could save them $476 per year on energy bills.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $1,750 in rebates and $1,230 in tax credits when purchasing a heat pump water heater. That brings the total cost of a Cala unit down from $2,850 to around $2,450 after installation — a price that pays for itself quickly through energy savings.

If you're thinking of taking advantage of the IRA, doing so sooner rather than later may save you thousands of dollars. President Donald Trump has said he intends to eliminate the incentives to reduce government spending, though it would require an act of Congress. Either way, the future of the rebates is uncertain.

How it's helping

The biggest win is money back in your pocket. A family switching from an oil or propane water heater could save nearly $7,000 over the life of their Cala unit.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

But the benefits go beyond your wallet. Heat pump water heaters create about one-third the pollution of traditional models. We can build a cleaner, cooler future together by making simple swaps such as this in our homes.

Cala's smart heat pump water heaters take efficiency to the next level. The system's advanced controls track your usage patterns to heat water at the perfect times. This helps you save more money while keeping your shower temp just right.

The unit even syncs with home solar panels and adjusts to electricity prices in your area. It can prep extra hot water before power outages and manage noise levels based on your preferences.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



