"The top had blown off, the exhaust blew out of the wall."

Gas water heaters come with a few drawbacks, namely their impact on both your wallet and the environment. However, a post to subreddit r/Plumbing points out a whole different type of problem these devices may present: in-home explosions.

In the post, simply titled "Exploding Reynolds water heater," a Reddit user told a rather frightening story.

"Today my water heater exploded in my face. I was relighting the pilot light for the second time and there was a boom," they wrote. "The top had blown off, the exhaust blew out of the wall. I followed every instruction, the plumber who came out after said he had never seen anything like it…"

Fortunately, the OP came out unscathed. However, they were unable to determine what had gone wrong with the unit.

"[The plumber's] best guess was an internal gas leak but could not perform any tests because the unit was so compromised," they said.

The dangers of gas leaks are somewhat overlooked when it comes to home heating. You can do a ton to prevent them, but this post shows there are times when it's totally out of your hands.

This is clearly a freak incident, but it's terrifying nonetheless. Fortunately, avoiding it entirely is possible with the help of a heat pump.

Heat pump water heaters use electricity to draw heat from the air and then use it to heat your home's water supply. No expensive, potentially dangerous, environment-devastating gas involved. The same is true with heat pumps for home heating and cooling.

They can help you save money on utility bills, maintenance, and even replacements, as they tend to last longer than traditional water heaters.

The best part is that the government can help pay for yours through the Inflation Reduction Act. This program offers upfront discounts, rebates, and tax credits to people who opt for sustainable energy solutions in their homes.

Cala is a TCD-vetted company that offers smart heat pump water heaters that can further elevate the experience of going electric. They reduce your utility bills and environmental impact like other heat pumps, but they also offer high customization and added comfort by heating water exactly when it's needed.

Keep in mind, however, that President Trump has mentioned eliminating IRA subsidies. The incentives remain available, but they could face challenges if Trump gets Congress to pull back appropriated money.

