This 'super-intelligent' water heater learns your habits to save you money — and the government will give you $1,700 to upgrade

A new kind of water heater could help you save big money on your energy bills, and the U.S. government will help you pay for it.

Cala is offering a revolutionary smart heat pump water heater designed to help reduce your energy bill in a number of ways.

Traditional water heaters that use natural gas, propane, or oil-based energy to power them can make your bill skyrocket, especially in the winter months. A traditional heater uses a reservoir of water that it heats regularly to maintain the desired temperature.

But Cala's heat pump system doesn't work like that — it uses geothermal energy to heat your water, ensuring that it comes more affordably and efficiently than a traditional water heater.

Its smart technology tracks when you're most frequently using hot water and how much you're using to make sure you always have enough when you need it, and it does this while minimizing excess heating and energy use.

Cala's super-customizable systems help homeowners drastically reduce their energy bills and environmental footprint while maintaining a comfortable home that delivers hot water when needed.

In fact, a Cala water heater can save you up to $250 a year compared to a natural gas heater, almost $500 compared to electric resistance heaters, and over $600 a year versus an oil- or gas-powered water heater.

On top of that, the Inflation Reduction Act offers both state rebates and federal tax credits to offset the cost of installation. Depending on the system, they could be worth up to $1,700, taking a big chunk out of the installation cost.

But, if you want to take advantage of those savings, you'd better do it soon. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to repeal the IRA, although doing so would take an act of Congress.

What this means is that the sooner you take advantage of these rebates and make the upgrade, the better it will be for your wallet in the short and long term.

