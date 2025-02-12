Homeowners in this region can collect $800 for a new water heater — here's how to cash in on similar deals in your area

The time to act on these benefits is now.

Homeowners in Austin, Texas, can get a pretty nice deal if they upgrade their water heater to the next generation of energy-efficient technology.

According to Austin Energy, you can get an $800 rebate if you install a qualifying heat pump water heater.

The website lists prerequisites and requirements to qualify for the rebate. For example, the unit must be an Energy Star heat pump water heater that stores at least 40 gallons of water.

Heat pump water heaters are a fantastic way to save money on your energy bills. They draw heat from the air around them, reducing the amount of energy they need from the grid to heat your water.

Smart heat pump water heaters, such as the ones from Cala, monitor the current price of energy and the times you use water to ensure they heat water when it's cheapest and you have water when you need it. They're highly customizable and can save you money and reduce your environmental footprint while giving you what you need when you need it. Upgrading might seem a little pricey upfront, but plenty of programs can help.

The benefits in Austin aren't the only ones out there for people looking to upgrade their water heater. The Inflation Reduction Act can help you land almost $3,800 in incentives for installing a heat pump water heater, but you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of the savings.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal the IRA, taking these government incentives along with it. While major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, the uncertain future means the time to act on these benefits is now. Doing so could help you save thousands upfront and put money in your pocket in the future.

