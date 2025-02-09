Upgrading your outdated water heater could land you $3,750 in government incentives — collect before this deal goes away

"You just care that the hot water is there, right?"

Your water heater might be the most oft-forgotten appliance in your home. It sits tucked away — out of sight, out of mind — quietly making sure you have hot water for dishes, baths, showers, and laundry.

But this silent workhorse of your home can cost you a fair amount of money in monthly energy costs, while also impacting the environment. Fortunately, one company can help you save big each month, with some help from the government.

Cala has designed a smart heat-pump water heater to help make sure you get hot water anytime you need it, for as little money and energy as possible.

It's designed to track when you use hot water the most and when the energy required to heat that water is the least expensive during the day to make sure you're getting your hot water at the right times while paying the least amount of money for it.

"No homeowner I've ever talked to cares about when [their water is] heated," Cala CEO Michael Rigney told The Cool Down. "You just care that the hot water is there, right? … All of the intelligence that we can bring to bear is valuable, because no one gets upset" to learn their appliance heated the water "three hours ago because that's when the electricity was cheapest or that's when the sun was shining."

But the savings don't stop there — thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $2,000 in rebates at the point of sale to help offset the cost of purchasing and installing your new water heater.

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program has even more benefits you can get — you could qualify for up to $1,750 in rebates to help get your water heater installed.

If you want to take advantage of the program, it would be best to act quickly; President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to repeal the IRA now that he's in office. However, doing so would require an act of Congress.

In other words, if you're looking to make your life a little greener, and your wallet a little fatter each month, now's the time to switch to a water heater like the one from Cala.

