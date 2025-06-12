Shopper stunned by what they discovered after opening vintage bag purchased from thrift store: 'Good luck charms'

What do the contents of your handbag say about you? This thrifter was pleased to discover a well-made, genuine leather bag but was even happier with what they found inside.

On the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the poster shared "the beautiful leather bag I got for $8 and the stuff I found inside it."

The trinkets included religious paraphernalia such as little golden pendants with the Virgin Mary and holy cards, coins, and travel mementos. The bag was stamped with a note certifying it as a handmade Italian product.

Good thrift shop finds often speak to you because they tell a story. Many family heirlooms with rich histories end up in secondhand stores, including jewelry, leather goods, fine clothing, and handmade furniture. These items have stood the test of time, and the thrift store is the trading floor for their second or third lives. Sometimes an everyday item is hiding treasures within, and oftentimes they're valuable ones.

In a society plagued by rampant consumerism, it's easy to fall behind on trends that move at light speed. But with a good eye for style, thrift shoppers can find a place to escape the consumerist mindset and fast fashion, determine their personal styles, and scout timeless pieces that won't come apart at the seams during a spin cycle.

By offering prices well below those of conventional retailers, thrift stores save buyers tons of money. Savvy shoppers don't have to sacrifice the joy of switching up their styles, refreshing their homes with original art or furniture, or day-to-day shopping for essentials.

Thrifting also benefits the environment by keeping waste out of landfills; the clothing sector alone accounts for 92 million tonnes (101 million tons) of waste annually, according to Earth.org.

It's easy to donate your unwanted clothes as well, and your old stuff might be someone else's major discovery. "The average U.S. consumer throws away 81.5 pounds of clothes every year," Earth.org reported.

It's never been easier to locate a donation center near you. In fact, there are clothing recycling services that pay you, and you don't even need to leave the house.

Redditors agreed that this thrifter was a winner.

"I feel like you got a lot of nice blessings and good luck charms with this bag! Enjoy!" one said.

"That looks like my grandma's 'church purse.' It was always full of trinkets from places that required a 'good purse,'" another wrote.

This struck a chord with the OP, who responded: "I never got to meet my grandmas, so I'm thankful to be able to carry someone else's with me. The trinkets will stay with the purse out of respect for her."

