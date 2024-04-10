Shopper shares new perspective after years of buying fast fashion for every event: 'That's one of my biggest regrets'

Fast fashion might seem like an easy and affordable way to keep up with the latest styles, but its true cost is much higher than the price tag suggests.

One woman's fast-fashion regret is sparking an important conversation about the power of secondhand shopping.

In a recent YouTube Short, fashion influencer Runway NYC (@runwaynyc) stopped a stylish woman on the street and asked her a thought-provoking question: "What is something you regret buying?"

Her answer? Three garbage bags worth of cheap fast-fashion dresses from her college days, which she recently donated to Goodwill.

"I had a phase in college where for every single event, I felt like I had to buy, like, a $7 dress," she shared. "[M]y biggest regret was caving into all the, like, fast-fashion microtrends."

"That's one of my biggest regrets as well," one YouTube commenter empathized.

Fast fashion might seem like an easy and affordable way to keep up with the latest styles, but its true cost is much higher than the price tag suggests. The fast-fashion industry produces an estimated 10% of global carbon pollution, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, and is the second-largest consumer of water worldwide, according to George Washington University.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

By choosing to shop secondhand instead, you can save money while also reducing your environmental impact. Buying a used garment extends its life by an average of 2.2 years, reducing its carbon, waste, and water footprints by 73%, according to Patagonia.

The woman in the video has since embraced a more mindful approach to fashion.

"I think I'm a lot more intentional and mindful with my style," she said, showing off her fully thrifted outfit, complete with a handmade tote bag. "Less thinking about the Instagram post I'm going to post after the event and more bringing in fun and playful elements of the things I like."

Her shift in perspective is resonating with viewers. One commenter wrote: "Thrifted can be just as fashionable. It's a fun hunt."

By embracing secondhand shopping and wearing what you already own, you can build a unique personal style that caters to your wallet and your planet — not just your Instagram followers. As one commenter put it, "omg the amount of stress I put on myself just to make an insta post."

Let's ditch the pressure to keep up with fast-fashion trends and instead express our authentic selves, one thrifted find at a time.

"Love the fit and the mindset!" another YouTube user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.