Shopper stumbles upon jaw-dropping thrift store find with original tag still attached: 'It was destiny for you to find this'

Imagine walking into a thrift store and finding a dress that normally retails for $75 to $125 sporting a price tag of $5.99.

The lucky customer shared the find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum, and the post drew congratulatory comments such as: "It looks like a dream and it suits you perfectly."

The thing is, you don't have to be all that lucky to find some incredible deals in thrift stores nowadays. If you frequent them enough, it's just a matter of time.

Even if you never come across one of these hard-to-believe finds, you can save a lot of money, especially when price-shopping and looking for items you'll use consistently.

The growth of the secondhand thrifting industry is a major boon for those who are tired of paying a fortune for brand-new merchandise. Capital One estimates an 11% annual secondhand market increase by 2028, rising to $73 billion from the current $59 billion.

If you're into secondhand clothing, the news is even better. In 2023, clothing resale grew 15 times as fast as the clothing retail market, as reflected in Capital One's analysis.

This Reddit poster doesn't have to be the only lucky thrifter out there. The numbers are especially important in the clothing sector. Currently, 92 million tonnes (over 101 million tons) of clothing and textiles end up in landfills each year, according to data shared by Earth.Org.

The organization also observed that the fashion industry is highly reliant on water throughout the manufacturing process and is responsible for 20% of wasted water globally. The fashion industry causes wasted water and wasted clothes, the latter of which could be scooped up by the secondhand market and resold to those who want them.

With a market trend projecting growth for at least three more years, the opportunities present themselves for those willing to jump into the movement toward thrifting.

"Gotta love a great deal! Looks like it was made for you. Simply stunning," was one happy response.

Another suggested that perhaps a little more thrifting was in order: "Little blue patent leather sandals maybe? It was destiny for you to find this — have a party!"

