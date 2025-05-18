Shopper stunned after noticing signature on painting found at thrift store: 'I can't imagine how long that took to paint'

A secondhand shopper stumbled upon some truly trippy artwork and was eager to share it with the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"I'm super stoked about this painting I thrifted yesterday for $19.99 from 1968," wrote the original poster. "I'm going to call it 'DMT'."

The original acrylic painting, signed R. Lutrell, was found in a Goodwill store in Corona, California. The kaleidoscopic nature of the piece had one Reddit commenter suggesting it was done as a color theory study early in the artist's career. Later paintings by Lutrell were more down-to-earth, following Indigenous subjects in the American Southwest. After retiring, he ran an art store in New Jersey called Santa Fe East.

Thrift stores can be great places to get everyday necessities at low prices and find hidden treasures you didn't even know you wanted. Artwork is a regular find in many secondhand stores, which have yielded birds in flight, Japanese cityscapes, and rare jackpots for sharp-eyed shoppers. Incredible work by obscure and talented artists is just the tip of the iceberg.

Perfectly good items of all kinds find their way into landfills. Once they start breaking down, they release harmful pollution into the atmosphere and waterways. Methane is a major contributor to climate shifts, as it captures heat, which disrupts weather patterns, warms oceans, and raises sea levels.

Meanwhile, plastics break down into particles that pollute oceans. These microplastics often end up in the fish we catch and eat. In turn, microplastics in humans can be the source of endocrine, immune, and reproductive problems.

Thrifting can help turn the dial down on all of those issues. Best of all, buying used means avoiding the need to make something brand new. Manufacturing requires energy and resources that produce all sorts of pollution.

Reddit users were blown away by the Lutrell painting and offered praise.

"I'm in love with this. That eye is amazing. The year drop looks so 3D," said one commenter.

"This is so cool. I can't imagine how long that took to paint! Also, I love the pink frame!" added another.

