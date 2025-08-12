Home cook shares 'magic' trick to remove stubborn grease from stainless steel kitchenware: 'This is my sanity-saving hack'

"I've almost thrown away good pans because of the over baked grease!"

If you've ever struggled to remove a stubborn oil or grease spot from a stainless steel pan, one home cook recently shared a simple, affordable solution.

The scoop

Lifestyle and DIY content creator Kaylee (@_kayleemyers) shared a video explaining her approach.

"Baking soda and dish soap is the best way I've gotten this stuff off," she shared, showing a demonstration of her successfully scrubbing away a stubborn stain.

"This is my sanity-saving hack!" she wrote in her caption. "It's so satisfying to watch."

Commenters were eager to try the method themselves.

"To the kitchen I go," one person joked.

"I have a pan in my air fryer that has oil spots that I cannot for the life of me remove," another said. "I'm gonna go try this now!"

How it's helping

One of the best parts of this hack is that it allows you to extend the usable life of your pans and baking sheets.

"I've almost thrown away good pans because of the over-baked grease!" Kaylee shared.

It's also an excellent way to remove stubborn stains without using dangerous chemicals.

Many common brand-name cleaning products have been found to contain harmful chemicals, including hundreds of distinct volatile organic compounds that have been linked to respiratory illness, reproductive issues, and cancer risks, as the Environmental Working Group detailed.

Because of this, natural cleaning products have been seeing a re-emergence as more consumers become aware of the potential health impacts of toxic chemicals in their homes.

Another added benefit is that these solutions are often low cost or even free, since they incorporate mostly cabinet staples, like baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Some even use items that would otherwise be discarded, like citrus rinds or tea bags.

What everyone's saying

Users were impressed with Kaylee's wise hack. "Why did you show me? Now I'm obligated to do it," one person joked.

"Now I have to spend my Saturday doing this to all my cooking sheets," another echoed.

And one person added a bonus suggestion: "If you have an especially bad pan, mix baking soda with hydrogen peroxide to make a paste, apply to the grease stains and let dry," they wrote. "It's magic, and no scrubbing."

