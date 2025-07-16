Expert shares simple hack to handle tricky kitchen cleaning task: 'I was about to throw mine away and this worked'

TikTok influencer plantbasedbaby (@plantbased.baby) shared a helpful hack for removing stuck-on residue and stains from stainless steel pans, and followers were enthusiastic about the great tip.

"I was about to throw mine away and this worked!" one TikToker said.

The scoop

The original poster shared that putting a moderate amount of water in a soiled stainless steel pan, adding baking soda, and boiling the solution can remove stubborn stains without the use of chemical cleaners or hard work. The OP demonstrated giving the pan a light scrub with the reduced solution inside and showed that nearly all of the stains came out.

How it's helping

Inexpensive, environmentally-friendly alternatives to store-bought cleaning products can save you money by using ingredients you probably already have at home. They can be just as effective and can reduce health risks associated with chemical cleaners. Creating your own cleaning formulas rather than purchasing them from the store also reduces plastic waste that ends up in landfills.

Baking soda is a mild abrasive that can remove odors and dissolve organic debris as an alternative to store-bought cleaners that often contain harsh, harmful chemicals. It has a range of applications from surface cleaning to stain removal.

Vinegar is another common household product that has versatile cleaning applications. Orange peels can be added to the mix to make a spray cleaner that smells fresh and citrusy.

It is even possible to make your own ready-to-use wipes by repurposing old fabric and using water mixed with alcohol –– another inexpensive product you probably already have –– to wet them, and then keeping them in a reusable container for times when you need a quick, convenient clean-up option.

Natural cleaning products and homemade solutions are beneficial to the health of everyone in your home and to the environment. There is a range of DIY cleaning options that are easy to make and use, saving you money and time. The OP's method of using baking soda to clean pans is one of many creative hacks.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited to join in on the conversation about natural DIY cleaning methods and thankful for the OP's hack.

"Oooooo. Gonna start doing this after my Barkeeper's Friend runs out," said one new convert.

Another shared that they're "saving this for m(y) future self cause this happens damn near weekly."

One impressed TikToker simply said, "wow!"

