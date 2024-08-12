Cleaning expert shares how just one household ingredient can be a game-changer for your hardwood floors: 'I can't wait to try this'

"My hardwoods about to be on point for the low-low!!"

For those with hardwood floors, finding a cleaning solution that gets the job done without damaging the wood can be tricky.

If you've found yourself in a similar conundrum or are wanting to save money or switch to an eco-friendlier option, home maintenance and cleaning expert Kyshawn Lane (@weeklyhomecheck) spills all the tea on a super simple cleaning hack requiring just one special ingredient.

The scoop

In a video posted to Instagram, Kyshawn says that the only ingredient needed for this hack is one you probably already have in your cupboard or pantry: black tea.

To begin, Kyshawn instructs users to boil about half a gallon of water. Once boiling, he says to add four to six black tea bags, steeping them in the hot water for about 15 minutes. After removing the tea bags from the solution and squeezing out any remaining water in them, Kyshawn says to let the solution cool before transferring it into a spray bottle or sprayer mop.

Before mopping the floors, Kyshawn recommends sweeping or vacuuming the floor to remove any debris. Once that's done, you're ready to mop.

When mopping, Kyshawn advises users to use a microfiber cloth and to mop in the same direction as the grain of the wood. He also warns not to use too much liquid.

"You don't ever want to leave a lot of moisture on the wood floors as it can lead to swelling, splintering, or even cupping," Kyshawn explains.

Throughout the video, Kyshawn explains why black tea is ideal for cleaning hardwood floors. One reason is that black tea contains antimicrobial properties, making it a natural and eco-friendly antibacterial, unlike store-bought, harsh chemical cleaners.

Another reason is the tannic acid contained within black tea. The properties of tannic acid aid in restoring warm tones in the wood without leaving any stains and leave a natural shine so your floors look and feel clean as ever.

How it's helping

Kyshawn's cleaning hack is one of many at-home cleaning alternatives to store-bought chemical cleaners, the continued use of which use adds up against your wallet and the environment.

Switching to natural cleaners, many of which include ingredients already found in the convenience of your own home, can save you around $90 yearly.

Using natural cleaners can also cut down on plastic waste from packaging and limit your exposure to harmful chemicals in conventional cleaners. By making the switch, you can avoid using 200 pounds of chemicals annually, including 20 pounds that you would be exposed to through regular use.

What everyone's saying

Users were shocked by Kyshawn's little-known cleaning hack and were quick to thank him for sharing his knowledge.

"I can't wait to try this!" commented one person.

"Thank youuuu," wrote one inspired user. "My hardwoods about to be on point for the low-low!!"

Another user commented, "[I] LOVE that one. [I'm] gonna do that on my antique wood coffee table."

