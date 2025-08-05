Mom shares incredible cleaning hack using common kitchen waste: 'This is so resourceful'

One mom TikToker, Jasmine Martinez, known as the Small and Fragile Club (@smallandfragileclub), recently went viral for juicing a whole bag of oranges from Costco, producing a satisfying pitcher of fresh-pressed orange juice.

In a follow-up video, she shared what she does with the leftover orange peels.

#diycleaner #homemade #sahm #cleaningtiktok #compost #sustainability ♬ original sound - Small and Fragile Club @smallandfragileclub Replying to @MattyB Orange vinegar cleaner 🍊 I soak my orange, lime, and lemon peels in vinegar for at least 3 weeks. It's makes a great cleaner. The vinegar acts as a disinfectant, and the orange peels infuse it with citrus oils, which help cut through grease and grime. I prefer this over plain vinegar because it cuts the strong vinegar scent, leaving a hint of orange. No it's not sticky, or gross. To some it might seem like a lot of work, but for me I get the most out of my oranges and I do something for my home. #sustainableliving

The scoop

Pulling all her frozen leftover citrus peels from the freezer, Martinez dumps the peels into a large container, which she then fills to the brim with distilled white vinegar. She carefully puts the lid back on the container and sets it aside to sit for a while.

"I soak my orange, lime, and lemon peels in vinegar for at least 3 weeks," Martinez wrote in the video's caption.

For demonstration purposes, she pulls out another container of the citrus-vinegar concoction that likely sat for three weeks, judging by the discoloration of the vinegar liquid.

Martinez then filters out the citrus peels and extracts all the liquid, pouring it back into a container big enough to hold all the cleaner.

She uses the cleaning concoction to clean her floors.

How it's helping

Vinegar is a great natural cleaning agent that tackles grease, dirt, and mineral deposits. It is also a natural disinfectant, which helps kill bacteria and germs.

When paired with citrus peels, similar to the concoction that Martinez has shown TikTok how to make, the natural oils from the citrus peels help the cleaning concoction to fight grease better and dissolve grime, which makes it just as effective as popular store-bought cleaning products.

The citrus peels also add a natural, fresh scent to the cleaner, helping to dilute the vinegar smell of the cleaning concoction.

Making natural cleaners like this citrus vinegar cleaner is a great way to save money on household cleaning supplies. This cleaner doubles as a bathroom cleaner and an all-purpose cleaner, saving you money on buying separate cleaning products at the store.

Many popular cleaning products also tend to contain harmful chemicals like bleach, chloroform, synthetic fragrances, and other chemicals linked to hormone disruption and increased cancer risk.

By making your own natural cleaner, you know exactly what's in the products you use, and you help reduce plastic waste by skipping out on "single-use" store-bought cleaning products.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were impressed with the resourcefulness of this hack.

One commenter who has a lemon and orange tree said, "Thank you … I hate being wasteful. I'm definitely trying this."

Another commenter shared, "You are truly one with the orange. This is so resourceful."

"Ik your house smells good. My mom does that too, nostalgic," a third user said.

