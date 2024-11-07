5 creative cleaning hacks that will make your life easier

You don't need harsh chemicals to get out tough stains; in fact, you probably have everything you need in your kitchen.

Cleaning your house can take a lot of time — and more than a little elbow grease. You might be tempted to turn to harsh cleaning chemicals to make the job easier. But instead, here are five time- and money-saving hacks using baking soda that are also gentle on your body and healthy for the environment.

01. Natural rust removal You don't need a harsh chemical bath to get rust off tools; in fact, you probably have everything you need in your kitchen. Start by removing any grease with warm, soapy water. Then, either submerge the item in vinegar or coat the surface with ketchup (which has a high vinegar content, but sticks better than plain vinegar). Soak it for four to six hours, then clean it off, using baking soda to neutralize the acid. Read more → 02. Spaghetti sauce stains be gone Tomato-based sauces like ketchup, barbecue, and spaghetti sauce often leave greasy, orange-red stains on dishes, especially plastic storage containers. You can give these items a new life and remove the stains by making a paste of baking soda, vinegar, and dish soap directly in the stained container. Rub the mixture over the stains, let it sit overnight, and wash it like normal in the morning. Read more → 03. Clean range hood screens If the screen of your range hood is looking stained or dingy, you can make it like new with two ingredients. Bring a large pot of water to boil, then add half a cup of baking soda. Submerge the screen for a few minutes until the metal looks clean again. Be careful of the heat! Use tongs to remove it from the water. Read more → 04. Make-at-home fizzy toilet bombs To get your toilet clean and smelling fresh, you don't need commercial products. Just mix one cup of baking soda, a quarter cup of citric acid, and a tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide. You can also add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for scent if you want. Once everything is combined, press the mixture into a cupcake pan to mold it into small circles and let it dry. You can keep these toilet bombs in a jar and drop one in the bowl when you notice stains or odors. Read more → 05. Like-new white mugs If you have coffee or tea stains in ceramics — like your favorite mug — it can be surprisingly easy to clean them out. Add water and baking soda to the item, then let it soak. After a few hours, wash it as normal in your dishwasher or by hand. You should see an immediate improvement! Read more →

