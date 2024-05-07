Tenant shares frustrations after landlord bars EV charging: 'They aren't allowed to say no'

"Threatening legal action may be needed for landlords unwilling to understand that your project will only increase their property's value!"

A tenant in California is sharing their frustration after their landlord blocked them from charging their electric vehicle.

In a post on the r/SantaMonica subreddit for the Southern California community, the user explained their situation: They live in a rent-controlled apartment (where they've lived for over 15 years), and they drive an EV that can be charged with a 120-volt outlet.

"I was using an outlet in my parking garage to charge, but when our apartment's new management company saw this, they turned off power to the outlet and said no tenants are authorized to charge EV's on the property," the user wrote in their caption.

They went on to explain how they contacted Rent Control, which ruled that the landlord is required to allow EV charging according to local legislation in Santa Monica. However, the user "submitted a written request to my apartment's management, but they denied the request because the apartment is under a rent control lease signed prior to 2019."





The user also explained that their electric-gas hybrid EV takes about 5kW to charge, which ends up costing about $1 or $2 five days per week.

Commenters recommended taking legal action against the landlord so that they can install a charger on the tenant's dime, which is the letter of the law in California.

"Threatening legal action may be needed for landlords unwilling to understand that your project will only increase their property's value!" one user said.

"I would get in touch with an attorney to understand your current situation. Your lease was signed prior to 2019 but you still live there. Some leases have auto-renewal clauses, which may make you eligible," another noted.

"They arent allowed to say no. 'Not wired for outlets'? thats the point," a third user said. "You get a contracter to give you a quote for that wiring to your parking spot...doesnt cost them anything. and they reserve the right to which contractor, what type of install, and how you remove it as well as liability insurance that will cover any damage should anything go wrong all paid for by you."

Using EVs instead of gas-guzzling dirty energy vehicles is a key step toward a cleaner, greener future and helps drivers save money on refueling their vehicles. Unfortunately, many landlords around the world inexplicably oppose domestic EV infrastructure, which will increase their property values.

Other tenants under landlords or HOAs have faced EV charging obstructions, unwanted exposure to chemicals in their gardens, and unwanted landscaping alterations. For more information on bypassing strict landlord policies and HOAs, visit TCD's HOA guide.

