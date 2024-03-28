  • Home Home

Gardener shares concern after catching landlord spraying chemicals in their garden: 'I'm beyond angry'

"It's obviously terrible for flora and fauna."

by Jenny Allison
"It’s obviously terrible for flora and fauna."

Photo Credit: iStock

A gardener's landlord sprayed toxic herbicide on their carefully cultivated garden beds without warning, inadvertently ruining the entire crop in a single moment. Dismayed, the gardener took to Reddit to question whether or not their tomatoes would be safe to eat.

"I would not be eating them," someone warned.

"Don't even get me started," the poster replied. "He did this last year and then we even had a conversation back in May when I planted to specifically not do this. I'm beyond angry."

"It's obviously terrible for flora and fauna."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It's obviously terrible for flora and fauna."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a healthy, flourishing tomato plant — but one whose days are numbered. 

"Tomatoes are incredibly sensitive to herbicides," another Redditor explained grimly. "You'll easily know in about a week or two if even the very tiniest amount got on the plant … the chlorotic patches at the base of leaves are hard to mistake." 

Unfortunately, losing a garden bed without warning is not an uncommon occurrence for renters — or even for homeowners with a strict HOA. And with 34% of Americans renting, those incidences are higher than ever.

Watch now: Alex Honnold test drives his new Rivian

Landlords and HOAs are both notorious for restricting property changes, maintenance, and upkeep to adhere to strict and seemingly arbitrary standards. One landlord even went so far as to ban indoor plants. And many residents have often been greeted by an unpleasant surprise in the form of unannounced destruction, such as cutting down a tree or tearing up a garden

Whether done accidentally or on purpose, the effects are permanent, and the resident's efforts — such as buying seeds and maintaining a crop — go to waste.

Many of these changes — such as planting a vegetable garden or hanging laundry lines — would save both the tenant and the landlord money and energy. That's not to mention that these adjustments are usually more eco-friendly and low-impact. 

For example, rather than using toxic chemicals to spray the garden beds (pesticides can cause illness from headaches to death), this landlord would have been better off using a natural pesticide or herbicide.

With an HOA, residents can work with the board to ensure positive changes are made. 

One person summarized it well: "[That pesticide] should be banned full stop. It's obviously terrible for flora and fauna, but also lazy AF. Just get the weeding tool out like a real gardener!" 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here's how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Cool Divider
x