Tenant stunned by message from landlord forbidding them from using EV charger: 'You can do what you want'

A tenant in Germany was shocked to receive a message from their landlord denying access to their already installed EV charger. The landlord's letter stated that charging electric cars was forbidden and that failure to comply would result in criminal charges.

According to the tenant who shared the post, the landlord took action as a result of complaints from other residents.

"The neighbors downstairs don't like it," wrote the tenant.

The tenant was stunned by the landlord's threat because the rental contract does not explicitly forbid access to the charging port.

Redditors were also shocked by the landlord's reaction and discussed possible legal actions the tenant could take.

"So the charger is installed in a garage you rent and the power is paid via your electricity bill? Then he can pound sand, you can do what you want," wrote one user.

"I would probably send him a letter and demand an explanation as to why this would be the case," commented another Redditor. "There is a legal right to an EV charger even for renters as long as you pay for it."

While this happened in Germany, landlords across the United States have been caught preventing renters from installing money-saving, eco-friendly changes. Despite these challenges, however, tenants can still work with their landlords to revise their bylaws and make eco-friendly updates.

Compared to conventional, gas-powered cars, electric vehicles have zero tailpipe emissions, helping reduce total air pollution. By denying the tenant the ability to charge their electric vehicle, the landlord is preventing the tenant from implementing an eco-friendly change.

Redditors continued to examine the legality of the tenant's situation.

"Actually there is a law since 2020 which forces the landlord to allow you the installation (and of course the usage) of a charging station for electric vehicles," responded one user.

"If it's in your garage and you pay for it there should not be any legal grounds for your landlord to restrict access," wrote another Redditor.

