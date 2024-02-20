Tenant devastated after landlord makes major property renovation without warning: ‘Place sucks now and should be worth less’

“My landlord did that, then six months later he evicted me to redevelop the site.”

A fresh conversation about conservation rights for renters has caught fire on social media.

A Redditor recently took to r/TreeLaw to share a heartfelt photo of their newly leveled yard. “I’m a renter and our landlord literally just cut down all of our trees,” the Redditor said. “Lush shade filled ecosystem is now a scene from fern gully.”

The Redditor was “on a mission to heal this little piece of earth. We had hummingbirds, dragonflies, praying mantis, squirrels and other creatures in our mini ecosystem.”

Everything changed early one morning when a “rude tree guy came at us… yelling and pointing at the trees saying -gone-gone-gone-gone… My heart hurts. Hug your favorite tree for me.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

Residents should be able to make small daily choices that save money and curb carbon pollution — even those who don’t own their property. However, this difficult situation reflects a broader pattern of landlords nationwide limiting renters’ sustainable upgrades like gardening, clotheslines, or water collectors.

The path forward begins by checking city tree protection codes that guard native species. Creating an official record of the drastic, unannounced removal may also prove useful.

Ultimately, climate-conscious renters can spark change through transparent communication and compromise. Consider approaching your landlord or homeowners association with your proposed eco-improvements by emphasizing shared financial benefits, such as drought-resistant landscaping that cuts water bills.

If you’re interested in a step-by-step how-to, TCD’s guide for working with homeowners associations details ways to reshape restrictive rules, and it may come in handy for renters as well. Together, you and the powers that be can come to a mutual understanding that sustainable living saves money for everyone.

Reactions to the post condemned the landlord’s overreach while offering empathy and ideas.

“My landlord did that, then six months later he evicted me to redevelop the site,” said one Redditor. “Check on your local council’s website… Usually there are rules (such as you can only cut down trees with a diameter of less than 10cm, or you can only cut down introduced species), so you can report it if it’s not legal.”

Another commenter had a similar idea: “Depending on your access to a lawyer, there may be cause to go after diminished enjoyment or something.

“I mean the landlord just significantly altered your rental agreement, you took the place and accepted the price based on, among other things, having those trees. Place sucks now and should be worth less.”

