Gardener shares clever hack using empty pill bottles: 'What a beautiful idea'

Instead of tossing empty pill bottles in the trash, one gardener found a way to use them to save money, cut clutter, and grow more plants at home.

In a YouTube video from Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy (@RobbieAndGaryGardeningEasy), the gardener demonstrated how to turn old medicine containers into practical mini planters for starting seeds or propagating plants.

The scoop

Robbie started by peeling off the medicine bottle's label, which she loosened by filling the empty container with hot water.

"Now you can take your label. It's got your personal information on it, and you just cut it up and throw it out in the trash," she said.

Then, she cut off the bottle's base, trimmed the circular disc, and fit it back inside to act as a drainage layer. "This way, you're throwing away very little plastic," she explained.

To make transplanting easier and minimize transplant shock, she used a double-cup method. She placed a small paper cup with a hole punched in the bottom inside the plastic bottle. To let excess water out, she simply unscrewed the cap.

"You are amazing I been saving medication bottles and didn't know what I was going to do with them. Wow what a beautiful idea thank you so much," shared one commenter, echoing the praise from other viewers.

How it's helping

This clever reuse lets gardeners skip store-bought pots and get more life out of the materials they already have. It's a simple way to save money on supplies and start more plants at once.

By upcycling these containers, gardeners can also help reduce the amount of plastic waste sent to landfills and oceans. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 19 million to 23 million tons of plastic waste find their way into aquatic ecosystems every year. Meanwhile, a 2022 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report estimated that only 9% of the world's plastic waste is recycled.

Repurposing everyday items not only supports eco-friendly gardening but also enables people to take simple steps toward more affordable living while reducing clutter and pollution.

What everyone's saying

Responses to the hack emphasize its practicality and eco-friendliness.

"I use my medicine bottle for so much but I never considered growing in them. I do store seeds in them so hey, why not. Thanks for sharing," one viewer said.

"Fantastic. I knew I was saving them for a reason!" another commenter chimed in.

