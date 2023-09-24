Woman shares adorable planting tip to make use of pesky plastic bottles: ‘Going to make this right now’

One TikToker is showing the world a great way to reuse plastic bottles while making your home greener with plants.

There are numerous benefits to having plants inside your home. This TikToker shows us how to reap those benefits while helping the planet.

The scoop

The video from the channel Earthly Garden (@wabisabigarden), which has nearly 500,000 followers, is set against the sound of a narrator stating, “if this is your vibe, I want to be friends.”

In the span of five seconds, the person in the video shows what appears to be a cut plastic bottle that has been turned into a vase. They quickly scoop some dirt into the newly made plastic vase and place some plants on top.

How it’s helping

Having plants in your home can help purify the air you breathe. Also, in the warming world we live in, plants can help keep our homes and buildings cool, which can reduce the need for air conditioning, hence saving us money on our bills.

Overall, studies have shown that exposure to nature can increase our well-being. By bringing real plants into our living room, kitchen, or bedroom, we are inviting a piece of nature into our living space.

The other benefit has to do with keeping plastic out of the environment. By turning those plastic bottles (which would have otherwise ended up in a landfill or the ocean) into vases, we can help the planet.

On average, Americans throw out about 40 million tons of plastic each year, and only about 5 percent of that gets recycled.

Of all the pollution in the world’s oceans today, around 80 percent of it is composed of plastic, which generally takes hundreds of years to decompose and kills hundreds of thousands of sea turtles, whales, dolphins, and other aquatic animals each year when they ingest it.

By turning those plastic bottles into something useful, like vases for plants, we keep those plastics out of the oceans while adding extra life to our homes. Plus, we save a few bucks by not buying a new planter.

What everyone’s saying

“Going to make this right now,” one commenter wrote.

“It looks beautiful, thank you for sharing,” another added.

One viewer expressed how they “would paint the plastic because the sun makes it grow fungus which affects the roots of the plant.”

