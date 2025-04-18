Gardener shares easy method for handling tricky task: 'Great tips'

"This just happened to me."

One TikTok gardener shared a genius way to transfer seedlings into bigger pots without giving them transplant shock.

The scoop

A TikTok user known as NakedGardener (@nakedgardener) posted a video demonstrating "the easy way" to separate seedlings while mitigating root disturbance.

Using tomato plants as an example, NakedGardener shows how she moves her seedlings into a bigger pot. She pulls the seedlings out of the vessel they sprouted in, separates the dirt into large clumps, and dips them into water to reveal the root system.

"This is gonna help remove all the dirt in between the roots that are keeping them bound together without disturbing them," NakedGardener says in her TikTok.

How it's helping

It's important to learn best practices for gardening to get the most out of your harvest.

"If you have seedlings with a more developed root system, sometimes pulling them apart with the dirt can cause the roots to break and cause transplant shock," NakedGardener says.

Transplant shock can cause stunted growth, yellowing, or wilting, according to Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. This hack helps gardeners avoid this problem and ensure healthy plant growth.

Gardening is a smart and fun way to grow your own fresh vegetables, which can yield up to $600 worth of produce. Plus, you have the satisfaction of knowing you grew your ingredients yourself.

Gardening also has mental health benefits because it is shown to decrease stress. You can improve your wellbeing while caring for the planet, as gardening can help improve air and soil quality in local areas.

What everyone's saying

The TikTok hack received dozens of comments. Viewers were impressed by the hack and thanked NakedGardener for the "great tips." Many stated that they would try it themselves.

"Thank you. I accidentally way over planted my chamomile," one commenter said.

Meanwhile, some shared their past struggles with untangling roots.

"This just happened to me and I couldn't even be bothered saving all of them. Thankfully the roots were intact when I pulled them apart," a viewer said.

Others were appreciative and asked for tips on specific produce. One viewer asked if the hack would work with lettuce, and NakedGardener gave some cautious advice to the commenter.

"You can but lettuce can be a little more finicky than tomatoes or peppers. Be gentle!!" NakedGardener said.

