New study uncovers alarming secondary impact of plastic pollution on Antarctic ecosystems — here's what we know

Ice once acted as a barrier, but now arriving debris — and the marine life on it — can reach the shore.

Plastic trash has been found in water sources throughout the world, including some of the remotest points on Earth. The plastic itself is already a problem, as it pollutes water and soil and can harm wildlife. But now, there is a secondary danger: the species that might hitch a ride on the plastic. In particular, those invasive species pose a threat to the delicately balanced ecosystem of Antarctica, One Green Planet reports.

What's happening?

Plastic has been found to be a haven for species that might otherwise not survive an ocean journey — whether that's bacteria and viruses colonizing tiny microplastics or larger marine species riding plastic debris to unfamiliar coastlines.

In a recent study published in Global Change Biology, researchers examined the impact of floating debris, including both plastic and organic matter, on the Antarctic ecosystem. They examined 20 years of data and showed that debris routinely washes up in Antarctica and gives invasive species a potential foothold.

Not only that, but the problem is also getting worse as the planet gets hotter and more Antarctic ice melts. The ice once acted as a barrier, but now arriving debris — and the marine life on it — can reach the shore.

Why is Antarctic debris important?

Antarctica has been isolated from the rest of the planet for much of its history and has developed a unique ecosystem. The native flora and fauna share a delicate balance that isn't used to outside influences.

New species arriving on Antarctic shores could upset that balance, as unfamiliar species might become invasive. That is, they might outperform the native organisms and start multiplying out of control. This can lead to native species being lost, either because the invasive species uses the resources the native ones rely on for survival or because the newcomers prey upon them directly.

Antarctica is home to beloved and iconic species such as penguins, which could be at risk from outside disruptions. Also, damage from invasive species would reduce biodiversity, the variety of different species in the area.

What's being done about plastic in the ocean?

Thankfully, there have been many efforts in recent years to clean up ocean trash as well as reduce the amount of debris that hits the water in the first place. You can join the effort by looking for alternatives to common plastic products that you use.

