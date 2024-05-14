Gardener demonstrates cheap and easy way to repurpose empty bottles into useful plant tool: 'Love this'

Many of us indulge in the joys of a bottle of wine every now and then. Now, we can indulge while also hydrating our plants and aiding the environment, thanks to a handy hack from the nonprofit group Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva).

The scoop

"Don't throw out your empty wine bottles," the group's Instagram tutorial instructs. Instead, drill a hole in the cork and fill the bottle with water. Then, re-cork the bottle and place it upside down into your potted plant.

This DIY watering spike will keep your soil moist for a few days, which is perfect for a long weekend away. Easy as that.

How it's helping

This hack is extremely economical, providing a fully functional home gardening tool for no additional cost. On top of that, it's a great way to reuse a wine bottle instead of sending it straight to recycling. Other clever ways to give your wine bottle a second life, courtesy of Wente Vineyards, include turning it into a flower vase, a candle holder, or a dinner party water vessel.





Finally, traditional watering spikes or stakes are often plastic, so using a wine bottle eliminates any plastic we might otherwise accumulate. According to Statista, humans currently generate more than 385.8 million tons of plastic waste per year. And each year, about one to 2.2 million tons of plastic enter the world's oceans, according to Our World in Data.

Fortunately, in addition to hacks we can do at home, there are also organizations that help cut down on waste of all kinds — and maybe even earn us some money. For example, GotSneakers will distribute your used sneakers to those in need, and ThredUP will sell your old clothes secondhand.

What everyone's saying

Instagram users took to the video's comment section to ask questions, offer praise, and make suggestions.

"I have something similar," one person said. "It might be beneficial to wrap a cloth over the cork hole to keep the soil from clogging it."

"Love this!" another commented. "Great way to reuse empty bottles."

