Gardener reveals how to create 'long-lasting' planter with low-effort hack: 'I have always wanted to do this'

Flowers are one of the best parts of spring, and with this uncomplicated layering idea, you can create a planter that will give you beautiful blooms all spring long.

The scoop

Many spring bulbs do best when planted before the winter. The "temperature drop signals a rest period, causing the plant to direct nutrients back into the bulb and develop a stronger root system until temperatures rise again," wrote Epic Gardening.

You can plant your bulbs right in the ground, but if you have limited space or want a lovely compact container garden, follow these simple steps.

Envii (@enviiuk) is a company that makes products for your home and garden. One clip, in collaboration with Dr. Rachel Greenhill, shares something known as the lasagna method. In this style of planting, you layer dirt and bulbs to build your ideal spring pot.

To create your "beautiful and long-lasting" spring planter, you will need several types of flowering bulbs that grow throughout the season, soil, and your favorite pot. Start by putting down a base of compost or dirt in your container, then add in your late-season bulbs like tulips,

"They go around six to ten inches deep," explains Dr. Greenhill.

The next layer of your "lasagna" will consist of more soil and some mid-season bulbs, such as daffodils and hyacinths. Finally, you will add in your earliest season bulbs, like crocuses, and cover them in about two to four inches of dirt.

How it's working

Planting flowers in your yard and garden is a beautiful way to attract pollinators and support your local ecosystem. The USDA explains that "three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and about 35 percent of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce. That's one out of every three bites of food you eat."

If you want to grow food at home, the addition of flowers will make it more likely that your pollinator friends will help your fruits and veggies thrive.

Getting out to the garden is also an excellent way to improve your mental health and get a regular dose of nature. Plus, one study notes that gardening can be a low-impact source of physical activity.

What people are saying

This post set people up for a beautiful spring.

"Such a good reel explaining layered planting, thanks," wrote one person.

Another commenter added, "I have always wanted to do this! Thank you so much for the visual."

Someone else said, "Thank you for an amazing idea!"

