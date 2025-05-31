Homeowner shares glowing review after switching to futuristic lawn mower: 'It's such a drastic difference'

"Just throw the batteries in and go."

Finding the right lawn mower for your property's needs is important. Getting reviews straight from the people using electric lawn mowers is a great way to get started, as one Redditor found.

In the subreddit community r/egopowerplus, one user asked for advice on a new electric lawn mower. "Does anybody have any firsthand experience with these mowers?" OP asked. They were inquiring about the Ego Power+ 42-inch electric riding mower. "It's such a drastic difference in batteries between this and the 52 inch," OP wrote. "40(four 10.0Ah) versus 72 (six 12.0Ah)."

In the picture, the mower is 27% off, lowering the price to $3,999.00. The question sparked an honest discussion from current owners of the Ego Power+ mower, touching on its battery life and financial savings.

"Just bought one this past week with the same deal (and in my state it is an extra 30% off on top due to it being an [electric] vehicle)," one commenter wrote. "Very very impressed with it."

Lawn maintenance can be hard work. And traditional gas-powered lawn mowers can be harmful to the environment. According to Princeton University, it takes about 800 million gallons of gasoline annually to mow all lawns in the U.S., with 17 million additional gallons spilled. And the planet-warming pollution from lawn mowers accounts for 5% of all air pollution.

Electric lawn mowers, like the Ego Power+ model OP shared, help eliminate air pollution in gas-powered mowers. It helps you save money on gas each year and reduce noise pollution. Additionally, as the commenter shared above, you can save even more with tax rebates like the Inflation Reduction Act, as the mower qualifies as an electric vehicle.

Less air pollution could also lower the risk of health problems, such as dementia and eczema. You can also switch to other electric lawn tools, including weed whackers and leaf blowers.

In the Reddit thread, commenters shared their experiences with it. The consensus for it was that it's a very good electric mower, even if it had some repair issues and a limit for larger acreage properties.

"I'm in my third year," one commenter shared. "One of the four batteries went bad, but with the 5 year warranty they just shipped me a new one. I paid about 5k so that's a pretty decent deal."

"These [batteries] are well made and [have] good quality cells," another noted on the tech.

"I love this thing, it's so quiet and no more fuss," one Redditor shared. "Just throw the batteries in and go."

