Homeowner incensed by neighbor's noisy behavior: 'Noise is a health hazard'

One homeowner was fed up with their noisy next-door neighbor's excessive lawn maintenance, and research shows it can actually be dangerous.

"The crazy thing about our lack of noise ordinance enforcement is it just takes one person like this in a neighborhood to reduce quality of life for all," they shared on Reddit. "Noise is a health hazard. Often we focus on the horrible air pollution that lawn equipment emits while underreporting how dangerous and disruptive noise is."

The neighbor's frequent leaf-blowing bothers the Redditor, and for good reason — the noisy, gas-powered equipment is bad for both your health and the environment.

The OP cited a study that tested two leaf blowers and found that "all sound metrics emitted from this equipment were found to exceed WHO outdoor daytime standards (55 dB) up to 800 feet away."

Whether you're operating the leaf blower or nearby, prolonged exposure to the blower's noise can damage your hearing. Leaf blowers also release harmful pollutants and known carcinogens, like benzene and formaldehyde, into the air.

Noisy lawn maintenance is restricted in some cities to certain hours of the day. Some states, like California and New Jersey, have even banned the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers and other noisy lawn equipment altogether, opting for electric instead.

Ditching gas-powered equipment doesn't mean you have to manually rake your yard. Electric alternatives are quieter, safer, and just as effective as their gas-powered counterparts.

Commenters shared their dislike for loud lawn equipment.

"Makes me imagine a world where HOAs enforced noise restrictions and other similarly meaningful things rather than trying to uphold a destructive status quo," one user wrote.

Another Redditor remained optimistic, saying, "There's so much potential for HOAs to be a force for good that fosters a comfortable healthy living environment."

A third commenter agreed with the OP: "Noise pollution and light pollution are very very real disturbances that affect our endocrinology, mood, and health way more than you'd think."

