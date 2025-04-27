Homeowner reveals surprising trade-off when ditching gas-powered tools: 'They are all still working fine'

A homeowner took to Reddit to seek advice on electric lawn tools with the best longevity. In the opening post, they explain they have quite a large yard and are looking for recommendations:

"Who's got the longest lasting batteries or warranty out there for yard tools. Really just interested in a weed eater or blower. Not a mower."

The thread generated a handful of recommended brands and some useful advice. One commenter said they'd had one for several years with no issues. They said, "I don't know which brand has the longest lasting, but I've had my toro 60v for 5 years now and they are all still working fine. Mower, blower, trimmer, edger, etc."

Another commenter had success with a refurbished trimmer: "I bought a refurbished quik lok trimmer 3 years ago for $108 and most of my Milwaukee batteries are 4+ years old and I've never had a problem."

The comments showed that some of the concerns about going electric for lawn equipment, such as longevity and power, aren't actually a major problem. Upgrading to electric equipment has some major upsides, environmental, financial, and health.

On the environmental side, gas-powered lawn tools have a surprisingly large pollution footprint as they typically use inefficient two-stroke engines. A 2023 report found that leaf blowers are the worst offenders of all for harmful pollution. Using a commercial gas-powered leaf blower for an hour is the equivalent of driving a car for 1,100 miles.

Though electric equipment may carry a higher upfront cost, it's much cheaper to operate in the long term. The larger the yard, the quicker the consumer reaches the break-even point.

Another important advantage of electric equipment is how quiet it is. The loudest gas-powered tools can reach 95 decibels, which is in an unsafe zone for hearing. Damage to hearing can occur if a person is exposed to sounds of 95 decibels for 50 minutes. That's not to mention how much the neighbors will also appreciate quieter lawn equipment.

One useful tip provided by the thread was to adopt the same brand for everything, as one poster said, "I went all DeWalt considering my drills are DeWalt powermax. I think everyone's best bet is to stay in one ecosystem with everything."

