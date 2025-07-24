Technician shares clear method to save dryer from common yet dangerous issue: 'They build them this way for a reason'

Doing regular basic maintenance on your dryer like cleaning out the lint can cut down on the cost of running it by up to 10%.

If your dryer is giving you an overheating error code, don't fret — you might be able to fix it for $15 or less with pro tips from an appliance expert.

The scoop

Certified appliance technician Stefan (@stefan.appliance) shared a video explaining the hack, which he demonstrated on a Samsung dryer.

"Easy fix for this nice looking dryer," he wrote.

The fix was, indeed, easy; Stefan removed the top and front door so that he could access the inner parts of the dryer. From there, he vacuumed out the accumulated dust and lint that had been clogging the wheel and causing the machine to overheat.

"It's not perfect, but definitely better than it was — I don't have any of those chunks of lint," he said, showing the newly cleaned parts.

And even if a replacement wheel was needed, he explained, it would only cost $10-15 for the part, in addition to any cleaning and service cost. But even better, he encouraged, is simply fixing it yourself.

Commenters were encouraged by the ease of the explanation; several had put Stefan's tips to use in their own homes already.

"I have a Samsung dryer and have taken it apart so many times," one person shared.

How it's helping

Another commenter, while encouraged by the DIY hack, vented: "Remember when appliances just… worked? No sensors no motherboards just a motor some belts and a heating element."

Stefan replied, "True. They build them this way for a reason."

Some home appliances are built to stop working due to a sinister sales tactic known as planned obsolescence. By building products designed to break after a certain amount of time, manufacturers and brands ensure that customers will keep coming back to buy more of their products. This can be seen in everything from smartphones to lightbulbs, computers, refrigerators, and more.

But, as Stefan points out, the better you're able to take care of your items — particularly the high-value ones like a dryer — the more value you'll be able to eke out over their lifetimes.

"Not a fan of Samsung appliances but this one was definitely not for trash YET," he said.

Indeed, doing regular basic maintenance on your dryer — like cleaning out the lint — can cut down on the cost of running it by up to 10%. This means that not only do you get more use out of the appliance, but you save more money in the long run with lower electric bills.

What everyone's saying

Similarly to cleaning out the dryer lint, other easy home hacks can extend the usable life of your appliances while lowering your energy bills by helping them run more efficiently.

For example, another appliance technician shared that keeping your fridge optimally full — neither too full nor too empty — helps it run more efficiently, as does regularly cleaning its rear coils.

"So helpful," one person said. "I never knew."

Another expert advised residents to clean their dishwasher filter every three to six months to keep it from clogging and escalating to a more expensive problem. And one savvy DIYer and chef suggested using vinegar for a sparkling clean and odorless washer.

"This is a lifesaver! Thank you!" one person enthused.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.