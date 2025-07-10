Woman shares money-saving hack to keep your refrigerator working at peak efficiency: 'It only takes about 10 minutes'

On a quest to slash unnecessary spending in her home, DIY enthusiast Lisa Chun (@ourhome.becoming) shared a simple energy hack in a recent TikTok video.

The scoop

"62% of you said you've NEVER cleaned behind [your] fridge," she wrote, "and the most important part is cleaning the INNER fridge coils."

@ourhome.becoming [Home Ops Spring Intensive Day 2 of 10!] 62% of you said you've NEVER cleaned behind fridge 👀 … and the most important part is cleaning the INNER fridge coils. It's recommended to do this every 6-12 months… so many of you shared that your fridge broke, ice maker broke, etc. All that dust is making your fridge work extra hard and driving up your electric bill. It only takes about 10 minutes to take care of this task- let's get it done today. Follow along for more home tips and tag a friend who needs to see this! ♬ original sound - Lisa Chun

As she demonstrated by pulling the fridge from the wall to access the coils behind it, she explained that it's best practice to clean the inner coils — which, she shows, will likely have "tons of dust and nastiness" — every six to 12 months.

It's a simple matter of using a vacuum with a brush attachment, or simply a small brush, to dislodge and then scoop up all the dirt.

The reasoning behind this hack is simple.

"All that dust is making your fridge work extra hard and driving up your electric bill," Lisa explained. "It only takes about 10 minutes to take care of this task — let's get it done today."

How it's helping

Regardless of whether you're a renter or homeowner, chances are you're at least semi-responsible for your energy bills. Therefore, any hack that can lower them — especially one as easy as this — is worth your time.

For example, other home energy and DIY enthusiasts have shared hacks like sealing drafty windows to prevent heat loss, keeping a full freezer to allow less warm air to rush in when the door is opened, and using foil behind a radiator to reflect more heat back into a room. Using smart water heaters and thermostats to make your house a smart home is another great way to be energy efficient for lower bills.

Similarly, installing home solar panels is the ultimate hack for price-conscious residents, as a home solar array can slash your energy costs to nearly $0. EnergySage is an excellent resource that offers free quotes from trusted local installers. Using its free tools to compare installation quotes and rebates helps homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar installations on average.

And not only will the savings be noticeable, but the more energy-efficient your home is, the less unnecessary pollution you're putting into the environment. And considering that home heating and cooling is one of the single biggest contributors to each individual's carbon footprint, energy hacks are one of the best ways to minimize your toxic, planet-warming emissions.

What everyone's saying

Viewers could personally attest to how helpful Lisa's hack was.

"I do this every year," one person shared.

Another said that they were doing it that same day. They also added another tip: "Cleaned out the inside too. No reason to chill foods/condiments we don't eat."

