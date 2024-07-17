Mom shares 'fast' method to easily clean your musty dishwasher: 'This is a lifesaver'

Cleaning major appliances, especially ones that are constantly filled with soaps and detergents, can feel excessive and unnecessary, but it's actually very important — and not nearly as daunting as people think.

The scoop

Chef extraordinaire and mom Kathleen Ashmore (@katcancook) shared a cleaning hack on TikTok, saying it's "the easy and fast way to clean that dishwasher."

All you have to do is remove the bottom rack and unscrew the filter, which goes into hot soapy water for 20-30 minutes. Once the filter is replaced, sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher, put a cup of white or apple cider vinegar on the top rack, and run a clean cycle.

Kathleen suggests using this time to clean the front of the dishwasher.

Once it's finished, your dishwasher will be "odor-free, sparkling, and clean."

How it's helping

Cleaning your dishwasher will help with its performance and longevity, which helps save money with more efficient wash cycles, water usage, and maintenance. If you didn't know you are supposed to clean your dishwasher, you might also be surprised that it's actually better for the Earth than hand washing.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It takes between nine and 27 gallons of water to wash dishes by hand as per United States Geological Survey. Energy Star-certified dishwashers use less than three gallons per cycle according to the Energy Star website. Opting to use your dishwasher can save you up to $100 a year. Not to mention your dishes will be cleaner since dishwashers can withstand hotter water than human skin. The hotter the water, the less germs and bacteria are left behind.

If you don't have a dishwasher or it's not an option, there are simple steps to make hand washing more efficient. If you're looking for other hacks, you can use a baking soda, uncooked rice, and warm water combo to clean those hard-to-reach spots in vases and other containers. Baking soda and half a lemon will have your foggy headlights gleaming in no time. The possibilities are endless.

Finding ways to clean using natural products like vinegar and other household items minimizes the need for store-bought products known for toxic chemicals and single-use plastics. It's much better for our lungs, our wallets, and our planet.

What people are saying

The cleaning hack garnered appreciation and shock that dishwashers needed cleaning at all.

"This is a lifesaver! Thank you!" one TikToker wrote after moving into a place with a dishwasher that had an unpleasant smell.

"Don't forget to clean that inside flap where it seals," a comment said as a reminder. Kathleen responded saying she does her best to wipe that down every other month as well.

"Domestic Goddess," another applauded with a wink.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.