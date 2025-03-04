Home expert shares four tips for improving your dryer's efficiency: 'Really noticed the difference'

As many homeowners can attest, winter might not only be the season that presents the most demand for your dryer but also the one that presents the most challenges for it.

Fortunately, Instagrammer Lynsey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Clean, has a helpful video with tips to get the most out of your dryer during the coldest season of the year.

The scoop

Lynsey's four-pronged strategy is easy to replicate to boost your tumble dryer's efficiency.

First, Lynsey advises viewers to clean out the lint filter thoroughly after every use.

Next, she suggests throwing in a tennis ball or, for superior results, wool dryer balls to absorb moisture and separate clumped-up clothes. The wool dryer balls are specialized to do the trick, and Lynsey advises using three for small loads and six for large ones.

Her third tip is to never overload your dryer. You can ensure that you haven't by checking that your hand fits in the dryer over your clothes. Last but not least is throwing in a dry towel halfway through the cycle. The towel will absorb extra moisture and help all your clothes to come out dry.

How it's helping

Lynsey's tips can help homeowners save energy and money by helping them avoid costly appliance repairs, and ensuring that they don't have to run extra loads for still-damp clothing. Dryers account for 6% of residential electrical use and cost homeowners $9 billion a year, according to the Super Efficient Dryer Initiative.

Other money and energy-saving moves include air drying, but consumers don't always have the time or space for it.

New tech like heat pump clothes dryers is another remedy, as they are more energy-efficient than conventional dryers, using at least 28% less energy, per EnergyStar. Homeowners can also access up to $840 in rebates on EnergyStar-approved models, with the nonprofit Rewiring America lending an assist to customers in landing those deals.

Other money-saving moves around the house include upgrading to a heat pump for heating and cooling and installing solar panels to generate your own clean energy.

What everyone's saying

Lynsey's tips were a hit with Instagram commenters, with many singling out the wool balls and dry towel hacks for their effectiveness.

One user exclaimed: "I got the wool balls and really noticed the difference!"

"Loving these tips," another viewer wrote.

