Man shares simple tips after fixing broken dryer for just over $10: 'That would have been a $300 repair job'

"It's honestly surreal when you realize how easy it is to fix things on your own."

When your dryer suddenly stops spinning, your first thought might be: "Great, there goes a few hundred bucks." But one TikToker is showing that the solution might be way easier — and cheaper — than you think.

In this photo carousel, TikToker Yohan (@imcominginhot) shared how he repaired his home dryer for just $13.67 — and uncovered a money-saving trick that could spare others from an unnecessary service call.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Photo Credit: TikTok

The scoop

The video starts with a common household dilemma. "When I got home, my wife told me the dryer wasn't spinning. Let's see if I can fix it," Yohan wrote. He then shows viewers each step of his simple troubleshooting process. First, he unplugs the dryer for safety. Next, he opens the machine and finds the culprit — a broken belt.

"Good news, it's an easy fix. Bad news, Lowe's is closed so we have to wait until tomorrow," he captioned one slide.

The next day, he picks up a replacement belt from Lowe's for just $13.67 and gets to work. In the final frame, the drum is spinning again, the belt is snugly in place, and the repair is complete.

"Total cost: $13.67 (minus the $2 in quarters I found when I opened the dryer)," he wrote.

How it's helping

The most obvious win? Money saved. Dryer repair services can cost anywhere from $150 to $350 — and that's if they only need to replace a belt. By DIY-ing the repair, Yohan saved a significant chunk of change with less than 20 minutes of effort.

But the benefits don't stop there. By fixing the appliance instead of replacing it, he kept a perfectly usable dryer out of a landfill — helping cut down on e-waste and the pollution that comes from manufacturing and shipping new appliances. This kind of small home maintenance keeps our appliances running longer and reduces unnecessary waste, energy use, and cost.

And using your appliances efficiently and fixing them when they break — instead of replacing them — is one of the easiest ways to live a little lighter on the planet.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to applaud the hack. One user commented: "That would have been a $300 repair job."

Another celebrated the win and added that "it's honestly surreal when you realize how easy it is to fix things on your own."

A third joined in sharing their own successful experience and said: "I found 20 dollars in mine, plus like 15 hair ties. Dryer paid me to fix it."

