Homeowner sparks serious debate after faulty dryer causes 'cripplingly expensive' energy bills — the advice they received could save you hundreds

Reddit is a place to (figuratively) air dirty laundry. But when worlds collide, sometimes literal dirty laundry instances occur on the platform as well.

Take a Reddit post in the thread r/newzealand, where a user inquires, "How often do you need to use a decent heat pump dryer for it to pay for itself? Electricity prices are making our 25-year-old dryer cripplingly expensive to run."

Helpful Redditors are quick to reply and help out this weary clothes launderer. One user said, "If you assume your existing dryer is 2.4kW and the element runs flat out all the time, then it will cost in the area of 60 cents per hour to run. This would be the worst case. A heat pump dryer, a quick google indicates, probably around 0.6kW on average making it 15 cents per hour to run. This would probably be about the best case."

Another user cheekily points out, "25 years! Wow, that's a good run. These days I hope an appliance will last 5."

While a 25-year-old appliance is impressive, a lot of newer products can save you time and money in the long run. It's especially appealing to upgrade appliances for Americans, who can take advantage of the government's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) program, which awards consumers with tax breaks and rebates when they make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes.

Especially as the future of the IRA hangs in limbo with the incoming administration, it's important that consumers take advantage of these opportunities while they're still available. Luckily, Rewiring America has a tool that helps you calculate your potential savings with the IRA.

Electrifying your home and making climate-conscious renovations has a multitude of benefits for your lifestyle, wallet, and the planet. It's also an effective solution in the fight to lower emissions and heighten overall energy efficiency.

While the Redditors continue debating how to make the most of a 25-year-old heat-pump dryer, one reply summarizes perfectly why it's best for your savings and style when they comment, "Heat-pump dryers are fantastic. No need to worry about venting. Clothes come out much nicer. Quieter. So much cheaper to run."

Don't air dirty laundry — dry it in a heat-pump dryer to conserve energy and money while helping the planet simultaneously.

